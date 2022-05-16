Image Credit: Alex Caiola Being Home With Hunker is a podcast where each week we chat with designers, artists, and creatives in the spaces that express and shape their identities: their homes.

"You think it's not spiritual to clean and clear your space, but it is," says Alex Caiola. "Keeping it neat and tidy as a receptive space for creativity for what you want to put out into the world, that's what our home is for. It's for receptivity and rest."

On the Being Home With Hunker podcast we have Alex Caiola, The High Priestess of Brooklyn, a magical analyst, astrologer, and intuitive advisor.

When working with clients, Alex uses different modalities such as astrology, tarot, connecting with guides, and being in touch with source energy.

While Alex has always been into astrology as a study of the Self, she didn't realize she was psychic until she was 27 years old – and then this way of life became a clear purpose for her.

She believes that being psychic is a skill set that we all have — it's a muscle that we can flex and practice. As she says, astrology will meet you wherever you are.

In this conversation, we talk about how to use astrology, more specifically areas of our birth charts, to amplify, support, and decorate our homes and personal spaces. We spend some time focused on two areas of the birth chart structure: the fourth house — which relates to the home and family — and the sixth house, which is the house of our day-to-day environment and routines. We also touch upon how it's interesting to know which sign and house Venus is in, which speaks to our unique decoration style.

​Editor's Note: A quick note about birth charts — depicted as a wheel with 12 houses, birth charts are essentially your personal blueprint of where the planets were placed the moment you were born. If you haven't cast your birth chart yet, you can go to Astrostyle.com, Astro-charts.com, astro.com or any online chart generator to access your birth chart and learn more.​

When decorating your home, Alex says that it's important to look at your sun sign and where Venus is in your chart– which gives us an idea of "What's my style? What do I want in here? What are the things you'll love to look at or touch?"

She also shares some general things people can add to their homes to make the space feel good, including spring-cleaning rituals to clear the space — turns out, it's a spiritual thing to clean!

If this is new to you, just stick with it! Listen to this conversation and then reach out to Alex if you're interested in working with her to learn more that's specific to you. Why not believe in the magic?

​In this episode we also talk about:​

How her intuitive abilities come from her Italian lineage on her mother's side — how it's built into that culture of taking care of people.



Looking at opportunities for creating your own space that is all your own at home (could be a corner, a part of a room, a separate room).

When living with other people, how to use astrology to create a harmonious space.

How she believes that if we can all see each other as magical people, it'll help to let go to remedial arguments we have at home over things like dirty dishes.

The power of manifestation — and how she's using it to find her next apartment.



There are colors or styles that are best for our different astrological signs. (Look at your Venus sign as well as your sun sign!)

We touch upon feng shui and using the elements in our home.

She also shares how she can help people figure out where they might want to move or live by understanding from an astrological standpoint what's important to you.

Learn More About Alex Caiola, The High Priestess of Brooklyn

If you want to learn more, read more, discover more about Alex Caiola, The High Priestess of Brooklyn, visit any of these places:

