The 10 Best Sous Vide Cookers in 2022

Sous vide cookers are traditionally used in professional kitchens by chefs aiming to plate up perfect meals, but home-use models make it easy to recreate high-end results in your own kitchen. While the words sous vide mean "under vacuum" in French, the technique doesn't actually involve vacuum-sealing food. Instead, it's a simple way of cooking ingredients by placing them inside a container, such as a ziplock bag, then submerging them in water that's been heated to a precise temperature.

This method is beloved by top chefs because it gives reliable and delicious results. Cooking a salmon steak in a pan, for example, exposes different parts of the fish to various temperatures and can dry out the protein. Cooking the same salmon steak in a sous vide ensures even cooking on all sides and cooks the fish in its own juices, locking in flavor, moisture, and nutrients. Keep reading to learn which sous vide cookers made our team's top list.

How the Products Made the Top 10

With tons of sous vide machines to choose from, we narrowed down the best ones based on a variety of features to guarantee you find the perfect one for your kitchen. Here are the main factors we took into account when selecting the best sous vide cooker:

​ Price ​: The more experienced you are in the kitchen, the more money you're probably willing to spend on a new sous vide cooker. That being said, we made sure to include affordable options for new chefs as well. We included some that are simple and on the cheaper side, as well as some that are more complex and on the more expensive side. But remember, it's up to you how much you want to drop!

​ Product features ​: From smart features like Bluetooth and WiFi compatibility to LED display screens or an associated phone app, each option on our list is unique in its own way. Determine what you want to get out of your sous vide cooker before choosing the features associated with it.

​Ease of use​: As said before, if you're new in the kitchen, you'll likely want a sous vide cooker that's straightforward and easy to use. But if you're a professional chef, you might want one that can challenge you and take your cooking to the next level.

Top 10 Sous Vide Cookers

Best Sous Vide Cookers Compared

​Sous vide cookers​ ​Price​ ​Temperature Accuracy & Speed​ ​Smart Features​ ​Shop Here​ ​Breville Joule Sous Vide​ $199.95 0.2°F / 0.1°C Magnetic foot, Bluetooth and WiFi compatible, Visual doneness feature Shop Now ​Anova Culinary WiFi Immersion Circulator​ $288.97 0.2°F / 0.1°C Bluetooth and WiFi compatible, Anova culinary app Shop Now ​Instant Pot Accu Slim Sous Vide Precision Cooker & Immersion Circulator​ $99.99 0.27 °F / 0.1°C Digital touch-screen display Shop Now ​Anova Precision Cooker Nano​ $136.00 0.2°F / 0.1°C Bluetooth compatible, Anova culinary app Shop Now ​Monoprice Strata Home Sous Vide Precision Cooker 800W​ $69.99 ±1% temperature stability Digital LED touchscreen Shop Now ​Sansaire Sous Vide Machine​ $146.30 0.2°F / 0.1°C LED display screen Shop Now ​Wancle Thermal Immersion Circulator​ $89.99 0.2°F / 0.1°C Digital control panel Shop Now ​All-Clad Sous Vide Professional Immersion Circulator Slow Cooker​ $205.00 0.2°F / 0.1°C Intuitive, easy-to-read LCD screen Shop Now ​Breville PolyScience HydroPro​ $499.95 0.2°F / 0.1ºC Sous Vide Toolbox cooking guide Large touchscreen Shop Now ​Kitchen Gizmo Sous Vide Immersion Circulator​ $88.66 Less than 0.2°F / 0.1°C Touchscreen control panel Shop Now

Breville Joule Sous Vide

PROS CONS Simple, chic design No manual controls Magnetic foot holds steady on most pots No clamp or clip Visual done-ness feature helps personalize settings to your taste Adjust settings via your smartphone using Bluetooth and WiFi connection Video recipes included Compact size, easy to store

The Breville Joule Sous Vide packs a powerful 1100 watt motor into a small and sleek design that fits easily into kitchen drawers. Weighing just under two pounds, this machine can still heat up 40 liters of water quickly and accurately in the pot of your choice, using the magnetic foot as a stabilizer. Plus, its Visual Doneness feature helps you pick the right settings to cook ingredients to your exact tastes.

Anova Culinary WiFi Immersion Circulator

PROS CONS Anova culinary app suggests cooking tips and recipes Non-silent operation Compact design ensures easy storage Temperature range only goes to up to 92°C Easy-to-use clip attachment Use manual controls or the app to adjust settings Splash resistant

Cook meals for one or for larger groups with the Anova Culinary WiFi Immersion Circulator. The 1000 watt motor can be controlled either manually or via the app to heat water to temperatures from 0-92°C. The detachable skirt for a quick clean-up process and the step-by-step recipes provided in the Anova Culinary App make this an easy-to-use and versatile machine.

Instant Pot Accu Slim Sous Vide Precision Cooker & Immersion Circulator

PROS CONS Digital touch-screen display Only 800W power, best for heating small pots Waterproof design in case of accidental immersion No Bluetooth or WiFi connection Easy-to-use clamp to attach to pot Powerful heating element heats water fast Quiet and durable motor Affordable price

This sous vide machine is lightweight, quiet, and affordable. It offers a full range of cooking settings with temperatures from 20–95°C and cooking times from one minute to 72 hours. The built-in safety features also make this a breeze to use in the kitchen. Such features include an entirely waterproof coating to protect against kitchen accidents, a non-slip rubber handle, and an automatic motor stop when removed from water.

Anova Precision Cooker Nano

PROS CONS Small device stores easily in kitchen drawers 750W power makes this best for cooking smaller meals Easy-to-use pot clamp No WiFi connection Anova culinary app suggests cooking tips and recipes Adjust settings with manual controls or via app Splash-resistant Lightweight

At 12.8 inches long and just 1.39 pounds, the Anova Precision Cooker Nano fits easily into any kitchen drawer alongside other utensils. This space-saving design comes with both manual time and temperature controls, as well as an app accessible via Bluetooth, making it easy to change settings straight from your mobile device. The Anova Culinary App also has thousands of recipes to inspire your sous vide cooking.

Monoprice Strata Home Sous Vide Precision Cooker 800W

PROS CONS Digital LED touch screen No Bluetooth or WiFi connection Dishwasher-safe Recipes not included Adjustable clamp width Non-adjustable clamp height 1% temperature accuracy range Affordable price Easy to use

This sous vide machine provides a budget-friendly way to make high-quality meals. It's best to use for cooking smaller meals with an 800 watt motor. There's also an adjustable clamp you can use with cooking pots with a 2.6-4.0 gallon capacity. An LED touch screen allows you to easily adjust the cooking time and temperature from 5-100°C and start or pause cooking. It also comes with dishwasher-safe parts.

Sansaire Sous Vide Machine

PROS CONS Simple clip attachment No Bluetooth or WiFi connection Intuitive manual controls Recipes not included Bright, LED display screen Heavier model, 5.9 pounds Quiet motor Powerful heating element brings water to temperature fast Wipe clean

This powerful model has a quiet, 1100 watt motor that circulates up to six gallons of water silently and quickly. Around the size of a wine-bottle, it can clip to the side of any pot. An LED screen allows you to set your cooking temperature with intuitive controls, then displays the temperature setting in easy-to-read numbers.

Wancle Thermal Immersion Circulator

PROS CONS Simple, single-handed operation No Bluetooth of WiFi connection Long maximum cooking time, up to 99 hours 59 minutes Recipes not included Stainless steel, easy clean sleeve Overheat and low water level safety features Reduced noise water pump Fast heating

This easy-use cooker may not come with many frills, but it gets the essentials done right. Its 3D circulation method heats water quickly, within a temperature range of 25-99°C. The digital control panel includes a timer and easy-to-read settings, and the portable design can be used single-handedly with any pot.

All-Clad EH800D51 Sous Vide Professional Immersion Circulator Slow Cooker

PROS CONS Premium stainless steel finish No Bluetooth or WiFi connection Adjustable clamp fits pots up to five gallons Large model 1000 watt motor Simplified, sleek design Easy-to-read LED display screen

This sleek and simplified model comes with a legible LED display screen that displays the exact time and temperature, as well as manual start and stop buttons to control cooking time. Reliable design features include a premium stainless steel finish and a 1000 watt motor that heats up the food within 1°C of the desired temperature. An adjustable clamp means that this machine works with a variety of pots holding up to five gallons of water — an excellent and durable kitchen aid whether you're cooking for small groups or larger parties.

Breville PolyScience HydroPro

PROS CONS Sous Vide Toolbox cooking guide No Bluetooth or WiFi connection Large touch screen Heavier model, 4.2 pounds Adjustable, detachable clamp Three-speed water flow circulation Pre-set cooking options One-year warranty

This high-tech machine offers a wide range of cooking options, water temperatures, and flow to cook a variety of foods. Use the touchscreen display to access the handy sous vide toolbox-guided cooking experience to help you choose the right time and temperature, and add preset programs for regular recipes. With a 1450 watt motor, this cooker is perfect for ambitious meals.

Kitchen Gizmo Sous Vide Immersion Circulator

PROS CONS Strong-grip clip No Bluetooth or WiFi connection Removable sleeve for easy cleaning Larger model at 16.8 inches In-built timer Cookbook and cooking chart included Safety feature shuts device when out of water LED indicator lights up when in use

This budget-friendly option heats to 90°C. and comes with a strong grip clip to attach to almost any pot. Set the time and temperature with the touchscreen control panel and rest assured, there's an automatic stop function if the water runs too low. A removable sleeve allows for easy cleaning and an included cookbook and cooking charts will help you find the perfect settings for your favorite meals.

Final Thoughts

A sous vide cooker can have a surprising range of uses in the kitchen, helping you to cook succulent meat and fish and tender vegetables or even perfect poached eggs every time. It can be used to cook quick and tasty weeknight meals or slow cook ingredients at low temperatures.

Sous vide machines are easy to use and don't require any fancy cooking expertise. Many also come with built-in recipe guides to further simplify precision cooking at home, and they require minimal clean-up after use. If you're looking to whip up restaurant-worthy meals at home for yourself or to impress your guests, this kitchen essential is a simple way to get high-end, delicious results.

FAQs

What wattage is best for sous vide cookers?

A higher wattage sous vide cooker will heat water faster, but does not influence the maximum temperature. For heating a smaller pot of water, a 750 watt motor will be enough, but for larger pots, up to 1100 watts will be more effective.

What are the benefits of using sous vide cookers?

Using a sous vide cooker allows you to perfectly control the temperature at which you cook ingredients to ensure that they're evenly cooked throughout. They're simple to use and perfect for quick meals or slow cooking at low temperatures.

How do I choose a sous vide cooker?

Think about the types of meals you want to cook in your sous vide and how often you want to use it. For occasional use, a smaller model will be more convenient. For bigger meals or for regular use, a larger and more powerful model will be necessary.

What is the highest quality sous vide cooker?

The best sous vide machines have the most precise temperature and cooking controls. Additional features like Bluetooth and WiFi connection or built-in timers are handy too and can help you use your sous vide cooker both at-home and remotely.

What features should I look for in sous vide cookers?