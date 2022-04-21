The Healthy Home Trends of 2022

By Anna Gragert April 20, 2022
Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

Home is where the health is. It's been that way for as long as we can remember, but it's especially true now due to our newfound reliance on our spaces. Since the last few years have seen many of us embracing every inch of our homes in the name of staying happy and, yes, healthy, several shifts have taken place, spotlighting how our abodes are being used to make us the best we can be — mentally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually. Here are the resulting healthy home trends that have emerged in 2022.

1. Affordable-but-Luxurious Bedrooms

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

From left to right: Dodow's Metronome Light ($59), Canopy's Diffuser ($90), Tuft & Needle + SNOOZ's White Noise Machine ($90), Canopy's Humidifier ($150), Kate McLeod's Sleep Stone ($45), Tuft & Needle's Cayenne Quilt ($175).

It's time to get rid of distractions and design your bedroom for its intended purpose: sleep. This function is essential for giving your body time to recharge, so it's important that we treat snoozing with the reverence it deserves. This could involve a simple change such as removing your phone, laptop, and TV from your room, or adding elements such as textured bedding and a white noise machine from a brand like Tuft & Needle, a Canopy humidifier, and mood lighting. The best part is that all of these products make luxury accessible.

Healthy Home Trends: Affordable-but-Luxurious Bedrooms

Quilt (Ochre)
TUFT & NEEDLE

Quilt (Ochre)

$175.00

Quilt (Cayenne)
TUFT & NEEDLE

Quilt (Cayenne)

$175.00

White Noise Machine
TUFT & NEEDLE + SNOOZ

White Noise Machine

$90.00

Linen Sheet Set (Queen)
TUFT & NEEDLE

Linen Sheet Set (Queen)

$200.00

Original Foam Pillow (Single)
TUFT & NEEDLE

Original Foam Pillow (Single)

$85.00

Down Alternative Pillow Set
TUFT & NEEDLE

Down Alternative Pillow Set

$80.00

Humidifier
CANOPY

Humidifier

$150.00

Metronome Light
DODOW

Metronome Light

$58.95

Sleep Stone
KATE MCLEOD

Sleep Stone

$45.00

Diffuser
CANOPY

Diffuser

$90.00

2. Mindful Kitchens

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

From left to right: Caraway's Cookware Set ($395), Blueland's Clean Essentials Kit ($39), Your Super's Immunity Bundle ($108), Thrive Market's Dragon Fruit Chips ($3), Ghia's Le Spritz 4-Pack ($18), Beast Blender ($155).

From your cooking and baking tools to your food and cleaning supplies, the modern kitchen is all about finding what works for you personally. Forget fad diets. Instead, focus on greens, superfoods, sustainability, immune-boosting ingredients (we love Your Super's immunity products for this), and cooking and dining pieces that work within your lifestyle and look chic to boot — we're looking at you, Beast Blender. Design your kitchen and its contents with intention, for yourself and for the earth.

Healthy Home Trends: Mindful Kitchens

Immunity Bundle
YOUR SUPER

Immunity Bundle

$107.99

Pantry Essentials
THRIVE MARKET

Pantry Essentials

Le Spritz Combo 4-Pack
GHIA

Le Spritz Combo 4-Pack

$18.00

Starter Set
BRAVA

Starter Set

$1,295.00

Clean Essentials Kit
BLUELAND

Clean Essentials Kit

$39.00

Cookware Set
CARAWAY

Cookware Set

$395.00

Sandwich Bag
STASHER

Sandwich Bag

$12.99

Beast Blender
WEST ELM

Beast Blender

$155.00

Reusable Paper Towels
NETTE GOODS

Reusable Paper Towels

$16.00

3. Biophilic Living Rooms

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

From left to right: Grounded Plants's Watering Can ($45), Modern Sprout's Glow and Grow Kit ($44), Modern Sprout's Grow and Bloom Plant Nutrients Set ($26), Hawkins New York's Aurora Pill Vase ($75).

Studies have shown that time in nature can relieve stress, lower blood pressure, enhance immune system function, and improve mood. More than ever, people are adding greenery to their homes so they can experience Mother Nature's benefits even while they're typing away at their desk or lounging on the couch. Fortunately, this can easily be done thanks to companies like Modern Sprout, which offers products for all types of plant parents, from beginners to experts.

Healthy Home Trends: Biophilic Living Rooms

Sustainable Village Brass Plant Mister
AMAZON

Sustainable Village Brass Plant Mister

$28.00

Modern Sprout Grow And Bloom Plant Nutrients Set Of 2
WORLD MARKET

Modern Sprout Grow And Bloom Plant Nutrients Set Of 2

$25.98

Metallic Watering Can
GROUNDED PLANTS

Metallic Watering Can

$45.00

Modern Sprout Glow And Grow Kit
AMAZON

Modern Sprout Glow And Grow Kit

$44.00

Hawkins New York Aurora Small Pill Vase
VERISHOP

Hawkins New York Aurora Small Pill Vase

$75.00

Smart Growhouse
MODERN SPROUT

Smart Growhouse

$239.00

4. Therapeutic Bathrooms

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

From left to right: Ceremonia's Scalp Oil ($25), Ceremonia's Scalp Power Duo ($38), Noshinku's Refillable Mini Hand Sanitizer ($14), Seed's Daily Synbiotic ($50), Osea's Body Oil ($78), Ceremonia's Witch Hazel Shampoo ($16).

Now that many homes also double as offices — in addition to schools, gyms, and hubs for childcare — the bathroom has become a room of respite. It's where you can shut the door and focus on self-care, whatever that means to you. For us, that means anything from prioritizing our health (digestive and beyond) with Seed probiotics and Ritual vitamins, slowly going through our skincare routine, or simply taking a refreshing deep breath.

Healthy Home Trends: Therapeutic Bathrooms

The Scalp Power-Duo
CEREMONIA

The Scalp Power-Duo

$38.00

Daily Synbiotic
SEED

Daily Synbiotic

$49.99

Refillable Pocket Sanitizer Discovery 5-Pack
NOSHINKU

Refillable Pocket Sanitizer Discovery 5-Pack

$42.00

Multivitamins
RITUAL

Multivitamins

$30.00

Water Bronzer
UNDONE

Water Bronzer

$10.00

Betterway Bamboo Toilet Paper
AMAZON

Betterway Bamboo Toilet Paper

$27.99

Champú de Yucca & Witch Hazel
CEREMONIA

Champú de Yucca & Witch Hazel

$16.00

Undaria Algae Body Oil
OSEO

Undaria Algae Body Oil

$78.00

5. Straightforward Fitness

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

Left to right: Bala's Power Ring ($85), Bala's Bangles ($50), Larq's Self-Cleaning Water Bottle ($95), Kenko's Resistance Band ($90), Nimbo Alto's Workout Mat ($110).

Let's face it: Not everyone has the space for an entire home gym. That's why today's home fitness is all about integrated, stylish workout gear that can be subtly placed throughout the home. We're talking chic weights from Bala, minimalistic workout mats that aren't an eyesore, easy-to-use fitness apps, and water bottles designed with health in mind. Who says at-home exercise has to be intimidating?

Healthy Home Trends: Straightforward Fitness

Main Mat
NIMBO ALTO

Main Mat

$110.00

Kenko Resistance Band
FOOD52

Kenko Resistance Band

$90.00

Power Ring
BALA

Power Ring

$85.00

Bangles
BALA

Bangles

$50.00

Self-Cleaning Water Bottle
LARQ

Self-Cleaning Water Bottle

$95.00

Theragun Elite
THERABODY

Theragun Elite

$399.00

