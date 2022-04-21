The Healthy Home Trends of 2022

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

Home is where the health is. It's been that way for as long as we can remember, but it's especially true now due to our newfound reliance on our spaces. Since the last few years have seen many of us embracing every inch of our homes in the name of staying happy and, yes, healthy, several shifts have taken place, spotlighting how our abodes are being used to make us the best we can be — mentally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually. Here are the resulting healthy home trends that have emerged in 2022.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Thank you to our presenting sponsor, Tuft & Needle. Additional thanks to our supporting partners, Your Super and Canopy.

1. Affordable-but-Luxurious Bedrooms

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

Advertisement

It's time to get rid of distractions and design your bedroom for its intended purpose: sleep. This function is essential for giving your body time to recharge, so it's important that we treat snoozing with the reverence it deserves. This could involve a simple change such as removing your phone, laptop, and TV from your room, or adding elements such as textured bedding and a white noise machine from a brand like Tuft & Needle, a Canopy humidifier, and mood lighting. The best part is that all of these products make luxury accessible.

Advertisement

2. Mindful Kitchens

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

Advertisement

From your cooking and baking tools to your food and cleaning supplies, the modern kitchen is all about finding what works for you personally. Forget fad diets. Instead, focus on greens, superfoods, sustainability, immune-boosting ingredients (we love Your Super's immunity products for this), and cooking and dining pieces that work within your lifestyle and look chic to boot — we're looking at you, Beast Blender. Design your kitchen and its contents with intention, for yourself and for the earth.

Advertisement

3. Biophilic Living Rooms

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

Advertisement

Studies have shown that time in nature can relieve stress, lower blood pressure, enhance immune system function, and improve mood. More than ever, people are adding greenery to their homes so they can experience Mother Nature's benefits even while they're typing away at their desk or lounging on the couch. Fortunately, this can easily be done thanks to companies like Modern Sprout, which offers products for all types of plant parents, from beginners to experts.

Advertisement

4. Therapeutic Bathrooms

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

Advertisement

Now that many homes also double as offices — in addition to schools, gyms, and hubs for childcare — the bathroom has become a room of respite. It's where you can shut the door and focus on self-care, whatever that means to you. For us, that means anything from prioritizing our health (digestive and beyond) with Seed probiotics and Ritual vitamins, slowly going through our skincare routine, or simply taking a refreshing deep breath.

5. Straightforward Fitness

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

Let's face it: Not everyone has the space for an entire home gym. That's why today's home fitness is all about integrated, stylish workout gear that can be subtly placed throughout the home. We're talking chic weights from Bala, minimalistic workout mats that aren't an eyesore, easy-to-use fitness apps, and water bottles designed with health in mind. Who says at-home exercise has to be intimidating?