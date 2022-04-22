Shop the Hunker Newsstand: Healthy Home Edition

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

After the success of our holiday newsstand, we've decided to reopen both our physical and digital doors to showcase more of our favorite products — but with a twist focusing on physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual wellness. This time around, you can visit our Healthy Home Newsstand on Abbott Kinney in Venice, California, to shop our curated selection of items designed to help you live your healthiest life at home.

If you don't live in Los Angeles, no worries. Below, you can shop our Newsstand virtually. Simply select the products you're interested in on the below images taken straight from our showroom and get to curating your very own healthy home.

Thank you to our presenting sponsor, Tuft & Needle. Additional thanks to our supporting partners, Your Super and Canopy.

Biophilic Living Room

Bring the outdoors, well, indoors with greenery and products cultivated specifically for plant parents off all levels. Whether you've just adopted your first plant or have turned your home into a forest, this range of items has got you covered. The future is green.

Thoughtfully Crafted Bedroom

Let's bring the bedroom back to what it's supposed to be: a place for deep sleep. To do so, begin by outfitting this space with textured sheets that feel like your best sleep yet. Then, replace distracting electronics (yes, even your phone) with a humidifier that keeps the air moist, a white noise machine to drown out unwanted sounds, and perhaps even a diffuser that releases sweet smells to help you drift off to sleep.

Therapeutic Bathroom

For many, the bathroom has become a haven where they can focus on themselves. In this space, you can shut the door and intentionally go through your skincare routine, take your vitamins and probiotics, or give your body a much-needed massage with rich oils. Now take a deep breath and get ready to unwind.

Mindful Kitchen

Forget fad diets, unsustainable cleaning products, and kitchen tools that don't work with your lifestyle (and your actual style). Instead, adopt food that tastes good and makes you feel good with immune-boosting superfood ingredients, and chic products made with the earth in mind. In today's kitchen, you can truly have it all.

Straightforward Fitness

Rather than changing your space to accommodate at-home workout gear, find stylish fitness tools that work seamlessly within your space. This could be a fitness app on your phone, chic weights in soothing colors, subtle workout mats, or even body massagers you can easily tuck away in a closet somewhere.

