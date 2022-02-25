Can plants be sexy? In a word, yes. Take any well decorated home, and add a soaring fiddle leaf fig to a living room corner or adorn a porch area with some lush ferns, and see how these well placed plants can transform something stylish into a truly alluring space. To prove our point, we found 11 of the sexiest plants both indoors and out. We dare you not to head to the nursery immediately after scrolling.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

1. The way houseplants are used to elevate artist Elle Collins' living room in England is the perfect example of how they can make your decor more sexy. Skylights and a large picture window offer loads of natural light for a variety of potted beauties to thrive in this cozy and unique space — including that incredible monstera deliciosa.

2. Working from home never looked so good in this beautiful boho office designed by plant stylist Hilton Carter. Grouping different kinds of indoor plants together in various sizes and container styles adds a whole new dimension of delight to any interior design. It's like an indoor garden. And we all know plants make you happier. So, we say, the more the better — keep adding new plants as you see fit.

3. The addition of a single oversize pot containing a gorgeous olive tree like in this stunning dining room by Jenn Feldman is just plain sexy. There are more than 50 shades of green and we guarantee adding any of them in plant form to your space will always elevate the mood and then some.

4. This small patio feels like an instant escape to Tuscany with its Mediterranean-influenced flora spotted on Cashmere Thoughts' Instagram. Fragrant herbs like rosemary and lavender make for a sensual addition to an indoor/outdoor shower area too. Bring on the aromatherapy in plant form to soothe the soul.

Advertisement

5. A dramatic cactus in any space not only elevates its decor, it can be super sexy. Take a cue from designer Orit Kalev's living room, and place one these soaring desert dweller succulents in your home. The low maintenance look feels both like a piece of art and a gift from nature all at once. (It's perfect for plant beginners, too.) And that is definitely a win-win.

6. Create a dreamy outdoor oasis on a porch or patio with a mix of lush ferns like this look from Planterina. We love the cozy nook around those two wicker chairs that's formed by the plethora of potted plants. Talk about the perfect place for a date night. Plant care is key here, and you might need a little extra time to prune this type of space, but it's worth it.

7. If you're lucky enough to have ceilings that soar above 10 feet like in this room by Blackband Design, a giant fiddle-leaf fig is always a stunning addition. The large deep green leaves of this indoor beauty always look so gorgeous. And this type of plant grows to a bigger size fairly fast, as long as you have plenty of filtered sunlight.

8. The waterfall effect of this well placed row of greenery is swoon-worthy and then some. In a design by Messa Penna Architecture, an art-filled apartment in Brazil masterfully mixes textures and styles to create a space that will be truly etched in our dreams. With this vining plant, this home is giving off It sexy vibes.

Advertisement

9. An oversized caladium with white leaves in plant expert Craig Milran's apartment literally makes his heart go pitter patter. The way he has grouped such gorgeous indoor wonders in different white pots throughout his serene space is making our hearts skip a beat and then some too.

10. This giant wall of monstera on a patio designed by Brazilian architect Debora Aguiar is utterly transcendent. Not only does it provide extra privacy, the lush green foliage installation is both soothing and inspiring. It works perfectly in small spaces or large. We love the how all neutral furniture and pots around it make the vibrant plant stand out even more.

11. Sometimes it's not only about the plant. Finding a dramatic and striking planter like this one in a room by Caitlin McCarthy sets a space on fire with style. The rubber tree becomes a fantastic focal point and looks like it was always meant to be there. And that's saying a lot in a sublimely decorated home like this.