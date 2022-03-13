These 10 Organized Desks Are Smart and Satisfying

Whether you work from home or at the office, keeping your stuff in order to stay productive is always a challenge. But let's be real, an organized desk is extremely satisfying, right?

Before you get too overwhelmed at the thought of keeping everything your in workspace super streamlined, we thought these 10 images of organized desks might give you a little inspiration. Or at very least, a quick break from answering emails and hopping on yet another Zoom. We all love a tailored work environment, whether your interior design style is minimalist or maximalist.

1. This desert vibe desk from Ana Morais' home office in Portugal is a whole mood. We love how space is held for all those must-haves, even fresh coffee from a Chemex. The neutral tones, including her ergonomic chair, have us feeling like our workflow would be endlessly on point.

2. We don't just like this desk by Project 12 Architecture because it is neat and tidy — we also think just about anyone would be extra productive in this extra cool spot. Bookshelves and desk drawers keep things out of the way and still within reach, so there's no need to keep all that chaos right smack in front of you.

3. First, this desk from La Cameretta is so darn cute, we needed to share it. Second, we love the neatly placed supplies and items along the window and in those lower shelves. And last but not least, is it us or does all the natural light mean you'd always glow on those video conference calls?

4. Let's face it, some of us just need a lot of stuff on our desks to get work done. But, seeing a workspace that is both busy and well organized, like Mr. Egelii's, feels oh so relatable and satisfying. Props for all those containers of colorful pens, pencils, paperclips, and post-its. We love efficient desk organizers and storage solutions.

5. The all white look of this ultra organized desk space from Ria Vida's IG has us wondering if we might be a bit too soothed in these surroundings to get anything done. But we're here for any work space that has a calm feel. What better way to stay focused on the job at hand? Everything matches, from the monitor stand to the desk lamp to, well basically, the entire surface area.

6. Who doesn't love a pegboard to declutter and keep things organized? And this floor to ceiling one from Fabric Paper Glue is literally holding it all together in this workspace. We love this for someone who does hands on creative work or even a writer who likes to keep lots of inspo on hand. But, storing all the knickknacks on your desk in a way that gives you easy access to them ​and​ is clutter-free is just so satisfying.

7. Sometimes the secret to keeping a built-in desk well organized is placing all your necessities a mere arm's length away on open shelves. Case in point, this fuss free DIY work set up by Tiffany of Pretty Real. Supplies and such don't have to crowd your keyboard if they can be stored where you can easily spot them, right?

8. Keeping everything you need contained has never looked so good. Sometimes putting your stuff away after a long day (or night) at work is all you need to help you get re-energized. We like how a small desk can stay organized in a big way with just the right bins and boxes for holding sticky notes, extra chargers, and other desk accessories, like this stylish nook by Third and Lennox.

9. Surrounding your office desk with inspiration and then some has never looked so good. Spotted on the Design Files, we love how stacks of books, office supplies, magazines, and other objects are organized on one side of this dreamy desk, while there's still plenty of space for a laptop. We also see how this can easily transition into a space for coffee and conversation to keep those creative juices in check.

10. Whether you work from an attic office or a closet that's been converted, organizing your space wisely is key when dealing with smaller areas. Which is why we love how everything is sorted in such a charming and considered way in this spot seen on Pure Organising's Instagram.