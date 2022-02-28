These 10 Organized Refrigerators Are Ridiculously Satisfying

Keeping things sorted out at home not only makes it easier to find what you need faster, it has a way of putting your mind at ease. And nowhere is that more the case than inside your refrigerator. A well-stocked fridge is always a good thing. But a well-arranged one can soothe the soul. There's just something about putting everything in just the right place (and container) after a trip to the market that makes all things feel right in the world.

If you don't believe us, take a scroll through these beautifully organized refrigerators and see how truly satisfying and inspiring they are to behold. Who's ready for some rearranging right now?

1. Nothing smells or tastes better than fresh herbs. And having them on hand is one of life's simple pleasures. Seeing these mason jars filled with rosemary, thyme, and basil on the door of this fridge from The Container Store just makes us happy and excited to cook up some well seasoned concoctions.

2. We can all agree that bright colors can brighten a mood. And Methodical Muses have created a whole mood inside this fridge that proves this theory and then some. We're beginning to think seeing healthy food organized like this inspires healthy living.

3. Is this refrigerator making you want to create a fabulous feast for all your friends, or what? Seeing all these fresh ingredients organized together in such an appetizing way by Fulgor Milano has us making a mental menu for a dreamy dinner party ASAP.

4. This interior of Health By Jess' refrigerator is pretty impressive. Especially knowing this is what she eats in a day. Instead of trying to get our heads around that reality, we'll just keep gazing at this fantastic display of fruits and veggies as if it were in an art gallery. And exhale.

5. Okay, this refrigerator might be over the top, but what else do you expect from super mom Kris Jenner? Featuring monochromatic fresh fruit and vegetables stacked top to bottom so beautifully, it almost looks too good to be true. Going clean and green has never looked so good.

6. Using glass containers in various shapes and sizes, and losing unsightly packaging like Lucie Fink Morris does in her refrigerator makes everything way more manageable. Not seeing all those logos and labels is increasing our serotonin, how about you? (Click through to see her "before" pic, too.)

7. Having a glass door fridge is a daring endeavor. The good news is, choosing a style like this will force you to streamline everything in view. This luxe side-by-side look by True Residential has us wanting plenty of space to keep favorite refreshments to the right and food storage to the left.

8. Keeping your household hydrated feels so easy breezy when you open the doors to a refrigerator like this one. Spotted on The Organized Kitchen's IG, we love the easy access to just about anything you'd ever want to sip on. Looking at this pic is just plain thirst quenching.

9. We love the interior of this refrigerator set up by Homganize because, not only is everything easy to see, the whole thing looks artfully organized. It's inspiring us to take another look at all those baskets and mason jars we have around the house and put them use like this.

10. A trip to the farmers market gets the royal treatment in this well-sorted fridge drawer. Just a reminder that adding your own bowls and bins to a bigger space like this makes organizing your fruit and vegetables look extra lovely and bountiful. This smart setup is ready made for some serious juicing.