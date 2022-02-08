This $5 No-Tool Product Is the EASIEST Way to Hang Pictures

If you're anything like me, you love to buy artwork and then dread the part where you actually have to hang it up on the wall. Between measuring, finding the studs — or worse, operating a drill to install drywall anchors where there aren't studs — it can be a time-consuming process that is all too easy to mess up. Hanging heavy items like mirrors or large frames can be particularly tricky if you're a renter or a serial art mover, because drywall anchors can leave huge holes in the wall that are unattractive at best and lease-breaking at worst.

Luckily, there's a handy little product I recently discovered called Monkey Hooks that are an absolute game changer when it comes to hanging up large-scale art. These picture hangers install in just a few minutes, leave a hole behind that's only slightly larger than a nail, and they'll only run you about $5 for a package of 10.

Ready to never dread hanging up a picture again? Here's how Monkey Hooks work and how to install them in just a few minutes flat.

How Monkey Hooks Work

At 5.5 inches tall and .1 inches wide, it seems crazy that this slim little hook could hold up to 35 pounds, but according to the manufacturer's website, Monkey Hooks are unique in that they have what's called a weight transfer feature. Essentially what this does is distribute the weight from the hole itself to a wider area of the wall, which adds extra security (reassuring if, like me, you just used it to hang a heavy-duty object right above your bed).

To install, you need absolutely no tools (yes, this is actually true and not just a claim) and you simply puncture the wall with the hook facing down and twist back and forth until you feel a bit of a pop from the drywall. Once it's inserted into the wall, flip the hook right-side up and wiggle in there until just the hook is sticking out.

Though the product photos show someone using bare hands to install a Monkey Hook, I would still recommend using gloves to get a stronger grip. I'd also recommend using a stud finder so that you're not accidentally trying to shove a Monkey Hook into a stud instead of the drywall itself.

Once it's installed, ease your picture, mirror, or other piece of artwork onto the Monkey Hook just like you would on a nail. If your piece is even larger than 35 pounds, the company also makes a thicker version of the product called Gorilla Hooks that are designed to hold up to 50 pounds.

How It Held Up on My Art

Though it's only been a few days, my 20-pound custom-framed piece of artwork is safely nestled above my headboard. To make it extra secure, I used one Monkey Hook on each side of the frame just because I knew this was going to be hanging in a particularly vulnerable spot. I won't lie — I was half expecting that the frame would come crashing down after just a few minutes, but it's held up beautifully.

I think it's safe to say that I won't be hanging up anything in my house without using this cheap and handy tool.