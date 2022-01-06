The 5 Best Calendars on Amazon

As much as we love compact planners, a larger calendar can help you better visualize what you have in store for the month ahead. Just like weekly planners or daily planners, monthly calendars can help you prioritize important tasks and remember important dates, like birthdays, appointments, and deadlines. Whether it's the start of the new year or you want to add a new time management tool to your home office, here are the best calendars you can buy on Amazon.

Best Wall Calendar

Go for a minimalist look with this large monthly wall calendar by designer Massimo Vignelli that you can place above your desk or anywhere else in your home. At 3 by 4 feet, it will be tough to miss today's date. When the month is over, you can reuse the sheets as simple and modern wrapping paper.

Best Acrylic Calendar

Plan in style with this chic acrylic wall calendar. Complete with chrome-finish mounting hardware, its modern design will elevate any home office. It also comes in two different sizes — 11.75 by 11.75 inches and 17.75 by 17.75 inches — and a dry-erase marker.

Best Monthly Planner

Keep track of your to-do list with this big monthly planner. Made with thick, eco-friendly paper, it's filled with 16 undated months. You can take it on the go or use it as a desk planner.

Best Magnetic Calendar

Whether you want a calendar in your home office or kitchen, this magnetic whiteboard calendar will do the trick. Add it to your fridge, file cabinet, or metal door so you can have the perfect view of your monthly schedule. It also comes with a reusable shopping list that's perfect for grocery shopping.

Best Mini Desk Calendar

Do you need a small calendar that you can prop up on your desk? Add this mini calendar to your Amazon cart. With a small and simple design, it won't take up much space on your desk, and it will blend in with any interior design style.