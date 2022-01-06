The 5 Best Calendars on Amazon

By Pauline Lacsamana January 6, 2022
As much as we love compact planners, a larger calendar can help you better visualize what you have in store for the month ahead. Just like weekly planners or daily planners, monthly calendars can help you prioritize important tasks and remember important dates, like birthdays, appointments, and deadlines. Whether it's the start of the new year or you want to add a new time management tool to your home office, here are the best calendars you can buy on Amazon.

Best Wall Calendar

Need the ultimate work-from-home accessory to help keep you organized? Try this large calendar designed by Massimo Vignelli. At 3 by 4 feet, this massive wall calendar is not only a planning tool but can also be considered wall art.

Stendig 2022 Wall Calendar

$59.99

Go for a minimalist look with this large monthly wall calendar by designer Massimo Vignelli that you can place above your desk or anywhere else in your home. At 3 by 4 feet, it will be tough to miss today's date. When the month is over, you can reuse the sheets as simple and modern wrapping paper.

Best Acrylic Calendar

Planning your month has never been more stylish than with this reusable acrylic wall calendar. It has sleek chrome mounting hardware to add subtle pops of color and comes with a dry erase marker. You can get this wall calendar in two sizes — 11.75 by 11.75 inches and 17.75 by 17.75 inches — to accommodate your planning needs.

mDesign Modern Acrylic Reusable Hanging Wall Calendar Planner

$24.99+

Plan in style with this chic acrylic wall calendar. Complete with chrome-finish mounting hardware, its modern design will elevate any home office. It also comes in two different sizes — 11.75 by 11.75 inches and 17.75 by 17.75 inches — and a dry-erase marker.

Best Monthly Planner

At 11.70 by 16.53 inches, this undated monthly planner and calendar has enough space for notes, to-do lists, appointment reminders, and so much more. It’s made with thick, eco-friendly paper and lays flat when opened so you put it on display on your desk.

JSTORY Big Monthly Planner

$18.47

Keep track of your to-do list with this big monthly planner. Made with thick, eco-friendly paper, it's filled with 16 undated months. You can take it on the go or use it as a desk planner.

Best Magnetic Calendar

Keep your calendar in clear view as long as you have a magnetic surface with this 12-by-17-inch option. Perfect for fridges, file cabinets, metal doors, and more, you can easily move and reposition this calendar wherever you need it. It also comes with four dry erase markers and a whiteboard eraser.

Amazon Basics Magnetic Dry Erase Whiteboard Calendar

$15.66

Whether you want a calendar in your home office or kitchen, this magnetic whiteboard calendar will do the trick. Add it to your fridge, file cabinet, or metal door so you can have the perfect view of your monthly schedule. It also comes with a reusable shopping list that's perfect for grocery shopping.

Best Mini Desk Calendar

Need a little reminder of the date without taking up too much space? Get this mini desk calendar. With a sleek and simple design, it's the perfect addition to your home office, regardless of your interior design style.

NUOBESTY 2022 Desktop Calendar

$8.39

Do you need a small calendar that you can prop up on your desk? Add this mini calendar to your Amazon cart. With a small and simple design, it won't take up much space on your desk, and it will blend in with any interior design style.

