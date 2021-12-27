Image Credit: Hunker Being Home With Hunker is a podcast where each week we chat with designers, artists, and creatives in the spaces that express and shape their identities: their homes.

On the Being Home With Hunker podcast this past year, we've had incredible creatives, artists, and designers share their wisdom, their hearts, and their lives with us.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

For our end-of-year episode, we're calling out some of the practical ideas and insightful takeaways from the 13 episodes we've featured. Listen to the episode for the full quote, but until then, here's a quick snapshot. Thank you for tuning in!

1. Design your home in ways that feels good to you and your own style. It's about being authentic and not trying to impress anyone else. Serena Dugan, textile artist and co-founder of Serena & Lily, is a big believer in this.

​LISTEN TO THE FULL EPISODE:​

2. Be thoughtful about your choice of lighting — it's one of the easiest ways to set the tone in your home, says interior designer Nina Freudenberger. But consider more than one source.

​LISTEN TO THE FULL EPISODE:​

3. When it comes to furniture and the items in our home, try not to make anything too precious, says Elise Loehnen, podcast host of "Pulling the Thread" and author.

​LISTEN TO THE FULL EPISODE:​

4. Don't be scared of white furniture, encourages interior designer and television host Breegan Jane.

​LISTEN TO THE FULL EPISODE:​

5. When buying for plants, look beyond what you first see when you go shopping, recommends interior designer Cliff Fong. He has a smart trick to try.

​LISTEN TO THE FULL EPISODE:​

6. However, before you actually head to a store or nursery to buy plants, take some time to consider your space first, as recommended by plant and interior stylist Hilton Carter.

Advertisement

​LISTEN TO THE FULL EPISODE:​

7.When you want to elevate your space, yet you're on a budget, DIY IKEA hacks never fail. Clare paint founder Nicole Gibbons shares her past projects.

​LISTEN TO THE FULL EPISODE:​

8. Here's something to consider when renovating your kitchen: instead of adding a kitchen island, place your dining table right in the middle of the room. Interior designer Shavonda Gardner said her grandmother's kitchen was her inspiration for trying this in her own home.

​LISTEN TO THE FULL EPISODE:​

9. If you want to dress up a blank wall without spending a lot of money, add a mural — and dare to try it yourself. Don't be afraid to make mistakes. Nic and Jensen with Very Gay Paint share a cool trick to get you started.

​LISTEN TO THE FULL EPISODE:​

10. Show up for yourself in ways that make you feel good in your space. Sometimes it's the simple things to help us feel grounded, an idea shared by Simone Gordon, the Black Fairy Godmother.

​LISTEN TO THE FULL EPISODE:​

11. When things may feel busy or chaotic or heavy in the world, remember that our homes are meant to support us and make us feel good. And having fun at home is ideally at the top of our list. Sam Dumas, co-founder of Leeway Home, believes in this.

​LISTEN TO THE FULL EPISODE:​

12. Whenever possible, consider choosing some handmade items to your home, as suggested by Hunker's Editor in Chief, Eve Epstein.

​LISTEN TO THE FULL EPISODE:​

13. And finally, have clarity around what you really want for your home and where you want to live. Let yourself dream. This helped best-selling author Jennifer Pastiloff manifest her home.

​LISTEN TO THE FULL EPISODE:​