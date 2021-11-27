7 Costco Sets That Make for Perfect Stocking Stuffers

It's hard to believe we're already approaching the holidays, but it's time to start thinking about gifts — especially with all those pesky supply chain problems. So even though it might feel a bit early, you'll want to think about prepping your stocking stuffers a little sooner than December 23.

Thankfully, Costco has you covered with plenty of little goodies to delight kids and adults alike.

Celebrate with a British tradition — Christmas crackers! Each of these pops open to reveal a little gift, a trivia fact, and a paper party hat.

Divvy up this set of ten mini nail polishes (non-toxic, we might add!) amongst your stockings. There are five neutrals and five reds/pinks that range from mauve to coral.

A gingerbread decorating kit is the perfect Christmas activity — show off your artistic skills (or laugh at your lack thereof), then enjoy a sweet treat! These kits come with everything you need: cookies, icing, and candy decorations.

Each of these soy candles has a different scent, some of which are holiday-themed (Mulled Wine and Winter Pine) and some of which will transport you elsewhere in the world — like the fruity Crescent Bay Breeze, which brings together lychee, mango, pineapple, passionfruit, and vanilla.

You might've had goat cheese before, but have you ever tried goat milk hand cream? Goat milk is quite nourishing to the skin, working both as a natural exfoliant and a moisturizer.

Each of these adorable plush characters is made from slow-rise foam, making them quite fun to squish and squeeze. Stress relief, anyone?

These classic French madeleines are divine — and they're individually wrapped, which makes them great stocking stuffers. Be forewarned that this is a box of 100 treats, but they're so scrumptious it probably won't be difficult to polish them all off.