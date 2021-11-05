28 Unique Gifts for the Person Who Has Everything

By Erin Lassner November 5, 2021
Welcome to the Hunker Holiday Gift Guide. From joyful decor picks to gifts that give back, these items are sure to delight everyone on your list.

Some people are so darn easy to buy for. You could think of hundreds of gifts that simply scream their name. Now think of the exact opposite — your stylish aunt whose closet is bigger than your bedroom, or the boss who feels nearly impossible to buy for. This is for them. From a custom message in a bottle to a garden bistro-themed Scrabble board, here are 26 gifts for the person who has everything.

1. Rifle Paper Co. Five Paper Keepsake Journal, $60

Give the gift of memory keeping with this beautiful set of yearly keepsake journals.

2. Drool Art Print Mystery Bundle Box, starting at $100-$663

Everyone loves a surprise. Send this bundle of either one, three, or six top-selling framed prints picked using a random generator.

3. Edie Parker Lace Charger, $225

It's easy to get lost on Edie Parker's site. Everything is just so beautiful and unique. Exhibit A: This one-of-a-kind, hand-poured acrylic lace charger.

4. Terratorie Map Art Prints, starting at $30

Their favorite city interpreted as art.

5. Michael Richardson, Justin Tarducci, and Timothy Underwood Custom Message in a Bottle Sculpture

The recipient will treasure this personal note in a blown glass bottle forever.

6. Block Shop Textiles Metronome Rug, starting at $130

Featuring some of the most pleasing color combinations, these rugs begin as watercolors and are then reinterpreted and woven by a family of master weavers.

7. Julia Pedersen Gourmet Oil Dipping Spice Kit, $42

Add a little bit of spice.

8. The Qi Special Connection Set, $70-$79

Make any time tea time with individually packed flowers, a glass server, two glass cups, and a bamboo tong.

9. Rifle Paper Co. Mixed Florals Essentials Card Box, $30

You can never have too many cards. Especially ones as beautiful as these.

10. Coton Colors by Laura Johnson Chinese Zodiac Rat Bowl, $19

Celebrate their year of birth with your choice of 12 Chinese zodiac ceramic bowls.

11. Jiggy Puzzle Subscription, $29/month

Make anyone a passionate puzzler with Jiggy's puzzle subscription.

12. Everdure CUBE Portable Charcoal Grill, $199

This has to be the cutest portable grill of all time. Take camping to a whole new level with this baby.

13. Michael Trimpol and Monique LaJeunesse Glass Rainbow Marble Spinner, $155

An art piece and toy all in one.

14. Bearaby Velvet Weighted Blanket, $289-$319

A velvet version of our favorite weighted blanket? Yes, please.

15. Jcoco Chocolate Prism Gift Box, $35

If you haven't tasted Jcoco chocolate, please do yourself a favor and buy an extra box.

16. Anthropologie Scrabble Set, $138

A game of Scrabble just got that much classier.

17. Oui the People Limited Edition Matte Black Razor, $75

This ultra-luxe, limited edition matte black razor from Black-owned and women-founded brand Oui the People may be the sleekest self-care creation of all time. Beware: It sells out fast.

18. Luxe Dominoes Rummy Tile Game, $235-$260

We present you with our favorite packaging for one of our all-time favorite games.

19. Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Eye Mask, $29

Everyone can use a better night's sleep.

20. July Call All Weekender Plus Bag, $275

Gift this sleek weekender to your favorite world traveler. Plus, add a monogram for some added personalization.

21. Herman Miller Archival Organic Forms Poster, $595

This archival print from the Herman Miller archives is pure eye candy. Any art lover will sincerely appreciate this special gift.

22. Paige Halls & Sammy Shaw Make-Your-Own Mountain Landscape Centerpiece, $180

Disassemble and reassemble the pieces of nature countless ways on its wooden base.

23. Parachute Cashmere Duvet (Queen), $259

A little cashmere can go a long way.

24. Foxtrot Box Feat. Female Makers, $60

Enjoy an assortment of delightful treats by women-owned brands.

25. HAY Pillar Candle, $45-$75

We are absolutely loving these sculptural, colorful cuties.

26. Diptyque Advent Calendar, $425

Over-the-top advent calendars truly have our heart.

27. Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde, $899

Dyson's latest technology detects and captures pollutants, destroys formaldehyde, and humidifies your space. It also looks crazy-cool while doing that.

28. Hyperice Hypervolt, $249

This full Hypervolt kit offers five attachments for the nearly silent percussion massage device. Relax and ease pain at any hour of the day.

Erin Lassner

Erin is Hunker's Associate Commerce Editor, covering all the latest shopping trends and deals. She was previously the Associate Editor for Damsel in Dior, and is on the everlasting mission to maximize the space in her studio apartment.

