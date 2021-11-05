28 Unique Gifts for the Person Who Has Everything

Some people are so darn easy to buy for. You could think of hundreds of gifts that simply scream their name. Now think of the exact opposite — your stylish aunt whose closet is bigger than your bedroom, or the boss who feels nearly impossible to buy for. This is for them. From a custom message in a bottle to a garden bistro-themed Scrabble board, here are 26 gifts for the person who has everything.

Give the gift of memory keeping with this beautiful set of yearly keepsake journals.

Everyone loves a surprise. Send this bundle of either one, three, or six top-selling framed prints picked using a random generator.

It's easy to get lost on Edie Parker's site. Everything is just so beautiful and unique. Exhibit A: This one-of-a-kind, hand-poured acrylic lace charger.

Their favorite city interpreted as art.

The recipient will treasure this personal note in a blown glass bottle forever.

Featuring some of the most pleasing color combinations, these rugs begin as watercolors and are then reinterpreted and woven by a family of master weavers.

Add a little bit of spice. TikTok reference

Make any time tea time with individually packed flowers, a glass server, two glass cups, and a bamboo tong.

You can never have too many cards. Especially ones as beautiful as these.

Celebrate their year of birth with your choice of 12 Chinese zodiac ceramic bowls.

Make anyone a passionate puzzler with Jiggy's puzzle subscription.

This has to be the cutest portable grill of all time. Take camping to a whole new level with this baby.

An art piece and toy all in one.

A velvet version of our favorite weighted blanket? Yes, please.

If you haven't tasted Jcoco chocolate, please do yourself a favor and buy an extra box.

A game of Scrabble just got that much classier.

This ultra-luxe, limited edition matte black razor from Black-owned and women-founded brand Oui the People may be the sleekest self-care creation of all time. Beware: It sells out fast.

We present you with our favorite packaging for one of our all-time favorite games.

Everyone can use a better night's sleep.

Gift this sleek weekender to your favorite world traveler. Plus, add a monogram for some added personalization.

This archival print from the Herman Miller archives is pure eye candy. Any art lover will sincerely appreciate this special gift.

Disassemble and reassemble the pieces of nature countless ways on its wooden base.

A little cashmere can go a long way.

Enjoy an assortment of delightful treats by women-owned brands.

We are absolutely loving these sculptural, colorful cuties.

Over-the-top advent calendars truly have our heart.

Dyson's latest technology detects and captures pollutants, destroys formaldehyde, and humidifies your space. It also looks crazy-cool while doing that.

This full Hypervolt kit offers five attachments for the nearly silent percussion massage device. Relax and ease pain at any hour of the day.