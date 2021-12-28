6 Affordable Recipes for When You're on a Budget After the Holidays

Sure, eating out is fun. But if you're trying to cut back on expenses, making food at home is one of the best things you can do. What's more, with a bit of creativity and careful planning, you can make extra-delicious meals without spending a pretty penny. Not convinced? Check out our favorite budget-friendly recipes, below. Whether you're short on cash after the holiday season or saving money for a big purchase, these dishes are sure to fit the bill.

1. Mamazilla Mood for Food's Mediterranean White Bean Salad

When it comes to budget-friendly meals, you can't go wrong with beans. Take a tip from Mamazilla Mood for Food and toss canned cannellini beans with cherry tomatoes and avocado. In just 15 minutes, you'll have a tasty bean salad that can be enjoyed on its own or with pita bread.

Get the full recipe here.

2. The Oregon Dietitian's Instant Pot Sloppy Joes

If you have an Instant Pot, you'll want to add this sloppy joe recipe to your to-do list. At just $1.49 per serving, it's affordable and easy to boot. Make it with ground beef, like The Oregon Dietitian's recipe, or try it with ground chicken or turkey.

Get the full recipe here.

3. Healthy Nibbles' Vegan Congee

Congee is a type of rice porridge that's traditionally eaten in Asian cuisine. This particular version is vegan, comforting, and requires just 10 minutes of prep time. It's also easy on the wallet, as it requires just a few delicious and simple ingredients.

Get the full recipe here.

4. Ang Sarap's Crispy Salt and Pepper Tofu

For an inexpensive plant-based meal, make this crispy salt and pepper tofu recipe. It takes just 25 minutes to whip up and works well as an appetizer or main dish. Personally, we'd love to try this tofu with veggie noodles or brown rice.

Get the full recipe here.

5. Mangia Bedda's Pasta With Broccoli

This tasty and affordable dish calls for just five basic ingredients. Better yet, it can be customized with leftover chicken, frozen spinach, or whatever else you have on hand.

Get the full recipe here.

6. Vegan Richa's Chipotle Roasted Corn Avocado Toast

It's no secret that homemade avocado toast is a heck of a lot cheaper than the restaurant kind. That said, it doesn't take much to upgrade your usual avocado toast. Try this simple recipe by Vegan Richa, which features avocado toast topped with roasted corn and zesty spices.

Get the full recipe here.