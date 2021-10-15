The Best Eco-Friendly Sofas You Can Feel Good About Adding to Your Space

Whenever we shop, we keep the health and future of our planet in mind. If sustainability is a priority for you, too, you already know that finding an eco-friendly couch can be a challenge. Problematic fast furniture, which can rarely be recycled and lasts only a couple of years, seemingly inundates the selection of sofas online. But when you turn to a handful of trusted, environmentally-conscious brands, there are incredible options for chic, eco-friendly couches. If you're looking for a furniture purchase you can feel good about, check out the best eco-friendly sofas the internet has to offer.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Crafted with an FSC-certified, domestically-sourced maple frame, CertiPUR-US-certified high resiliency foam cushions, and recycled fiberfill pillows, this contemporary Sabai three-seater is a sustainable dream. Upholstery options include five jewel-toned recycled velvets and three neutral-hued upcycled polys, while the packaging is entirely plastic-free. Sabai's North Carolina-made couches are designed to reduce waste and avoid overproduction, so pieces are replaceable if something breaks or needs a refresh. Plus, you can trade in your Sabai sofa or buy a refurbished one secondhand.

For a midcentury vibe, look to Medley's Kirknik model. Made to order in California, the stylish sofa features a retro walnut base, CertiPUR-US® certified polyfoam seat cushions, a kiln-dried domestic FSC-Certified solid alder frame, and eight-way hand-tied heavy gauge coil springs to guarantee a long, comfortable life. You can order swatches of natural fabrics to help make your decision and then customize the dimensions, too.

Detroit-based Floyd's mission is to keep furniture out of landfills, so the company focuses on longevity in its designs. The Floyd sectional is infinitely modular, so you can change configurations to suit your needs as time goes on. The modern couch is also built to last, with a sturdy engineered wood frame, solid joints to prevent creaky movement, and a zigzag, flat spring suspension for a comfortable sit. Best of all, the deep seats and double-layered foam cushions let you sink right in.

Advertisement

This sophisticated sofa is not only extremely affordable for leather furniture, but it's also sustainable. Burrow ethically sources its leather from a renowned tannery in Italy that partners with farmers to divert hides and uses an advanced filtration system that recycles water to reduce the impact on the local ecology. The couch is also modular to adapt to your home as it evolves and is incredibly durable, with a precision-milled Baltic Birch frame to prevent warping, strengthened steel pins, galvanized latches, and a built-in USB charger.

With every order, Joybird plants more trees than were used to create the product purchased. The company's partnership with One Tree Planted means you can lounge peacefully on this glamorous tufted sofa that comes in 18 different fabrics. With a sleek bench seat and ornate gold-capped legs, it's a showstopping couch that will completely transform your living room.

Another midcentury gem, this vintage-style Apt2B couch is custom-made to your specifications in Los Angeles. Eco-friendly construction, including durable kiln-dried solid alder frames, high-density foam cushions, and breathable hypoallergenic fabrics, is part of the package.