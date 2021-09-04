Save Over 70% During Pottery Barn's Labor Day Warehouse Sale

By Erin Lassner September 4, 2021
It's really hard not to love Pottery Barn. And it's really, ​really​ hard not to love Pottery Barn when they're offering such an outrageously good Labor Day weekend sale. Shop 30 of our favorites below (just wait until you see these steep discounts) and make sure to check out our full Labor Day sales guide for all the hottest weekend deals.

1. Pottery Barn Linen Hemstitch Guest Hand Towels (set of 2), $24.50 $11.19

2. Pottery Barn Hampton Outdoor Round Wall Mirror, $499 $249

3. Pottery Barn Teddy Faux Fur Trim Robe, $129 $40.79

4. Pottery Barn Plaid Alphabet Stoneware Mug, $12 $2.39

5. Pottery Barn Mason Ceramic Scented Candle (large, 3-wick), $69 $48

6. Pottery Barn Lin Hand Tufted Wool Rug (9x12), $999 $699

7. Pottery Barn Claremont Glass Globe Linear Chandelier, $499 $248.99

8. Pottery Barn Toscana Dining Table, $1,599 $958.99

9. Pottery Barn Stella Herringbone Rod Pocket Curtain (50x96), $119 $71

10. Pottery Barn Palm Toile Organic Percale Duvet (Queen), $99 $24

11. Pottery Barn Rustic Wood Ledges (5'), $159 $79

12. Pottery Barn Bluma Chunky Knit Tassel Throws, $119 $47.19

13. Pottery Barn Outdoor Umbrella With Tilt Frame​ (Premium Sunbrella), $459 $275

14. Pottery Barn Windowpane Cotton Duvet Cover (Queen), $149 $59

15. Pottery Barn Classic Organic Loop Bath Mat (17x24), $32.50 $19

16. Pottery Barn Lorraine Coffee Table, $999 $699

17. Pottery Barn Faye Linen Textured Pillow Covers, $49.50 $19.19

18. Pottery Barn Candace Printed Handwoven Rug (5x8), $999 $399.19

19. Pottery Barn Cozy Cable Knit Throw, $149 $59.19

20. Pottery Barn Chatham Mahogany Sectional With Quick Drying Sunbrella Cushions (4-piece set), $4,422 $2,631

21. Pottery Barn Sweater Handwoven Rug (3x5), $229 $183

22. Pottery Barn Takhat Reclaimed Wood Coffee Table, $799 $599

23. Pottery Barn Basic Cord Cover, $24 $6.99

24. Pottery Barn Garret Glass Cabinet, $1,899 $1,329

25. Pottery Barn Courtney Ceramic Table Lamp, $299 $178.99

26. Pottery Barn Barret Hand Loomed Wool Rug (5x8), $699 $489

27. Pottery Barn Standard Belgian Flax Linen Sham, $65 $39

28. Pottery Barn Textured Gallery Straight Sided Shade, $59 $16.99

29. Pottery Barn Cozy Pom Pom Sherpa Throw, $49 $19.19

30. Pottery Barn Wood Gallery 16-Opening Frame, $149 $89

