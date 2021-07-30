The 5 Most Popular Home Items From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

By Erin Lassner July 30, 2021
It's no secret the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is one of the biggest sales of the year, but here's another secret for you. We have the inside scoop on shoppers' five favorite home decor buys from this year's sale, and we're noticing quite the theme — soft bedding and sweet smells.

With all that in mind, here's your insider's guide to Nordstrom home's best-sellers.

1. Voluspa Maison Tin Candles (set of 5), $50 $32.90

2. Slip Silk Queen Pillowcase Duo, $178 $125

3. Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket, $180 $119.90

4. Nest New York Bamboo and Grapefruit Diffuser Set, $100 $67

5. Diptyque Travel Size Scented Candle Set, $82 $60

