Everything You Need to Know About the 2021 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Buckle your seatbelts, folks — we're gearing up for one of the biggest sales of the year: Nordstrom's annual Anniversary Sale.
First things, first: logistics. This year's Anniversary Sale opens up to everyone on July 28, but if you're a Nordy Club member, you can shop up to 16 days before it's fully open to the public (score!). It's not only free and super easy to join, but new members get $60 towards a future purchase if you sign up by the 27th (double score!).
So, now onto what will actually be on sale. Nordstrom begins previewing their deals on July 6, so no spoilers yet, but you can expect savings on the newest items from top-selling brands across every category. A few major brands confirmed to be included are Dyson, Barefoot Dreams, Nike, and Nuna. We have rounded up some of our favorites below that we'll be keeping a very, very close watch on. More details as they come!
