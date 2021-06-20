5 Uses for Cleaning Slime

If you're anything like us, you're constantly looking for new ways to elevate your cleaning game. That's where cleaning slime (aka cleaning putty or cleaning gel) comes in. Much like the aesthetically pleasing goos on the 'gram, cleaning slime is squishy and malleable, but less stretchy and sticky. It's also specifically made for cleaning nooks and crannies, making it one of the most satisfying things you can buy.

Besides, cleaning slime gives you the perfect excuse to play with slime as an adult. Check out five ways to use cleaning slime, below.

1. Remove debris from your keyboard.

Thanks to the slight tackiness of cleaning slime, it can clean the crevices in your keyboard. This is especially helpful if you tend to snack at your desk (hello, crumbs). Better yet, blast the keyboard with canned air first, then pick up any leftover debris with the slime.

2. Clean the remote control.

The remote control is one of those high-touch devices that requires regular cleaning. Use cleaning gel to get rid of dirt and grime, followed by an alcohol-based wipe to disinfect it.

3. Dust your car interior.

Cleaning slime is also known as car cleaning gel, and for a good reason. You can use it remove dust from awkward crevices in the car, such as the cup holder, air vents, center console, and door handles. While you're at it, don't forget the steering wheel and dashboard.

4. Dislodge debris in drawer corners.

There's nothing more frustrating than cleaning a drawer, only to find leftover dirt in the depths of each corner. But it's nothing cleaning slime can't fix. Between its pliability and tackiness, the goo can fit into the corner and pick up leftover debris. Done and done.

5. Dust plant leaves.

As any plant parent knows, houseplants need regular TLC. Keep 'em looking fresh and clean by gently pressing cleaning putty on their leaves, which will remove layers of dust.