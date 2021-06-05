How to Prevent Peaches and Nectarines From Bruising

Happy peach season, everyone! Is there anything that screams spring and summer more than snacking on the fruit while the sun is shining? And yet, this picture-perfect moment can be completely ruined by a bruised peach. Let's discuss how to prevent this from happening.

Firstly, ​never squeeze your peaches or nectarines (which are a type of peach).​ "Please, never squeeze a peach as you basically ruin it," writes peach farmer Tom on the Tall Clover Farm blog. "The bruised tissue just rots and begins to consume the peach in a matter of hours." In another blog post, Tom adds that squeezing a peach won't tell you anything about the fruit because even a ripe peach might still be firm.

Instead of selecting a peach based on how it feels when you squeeze it, you should look for a firm, unbruised peach that has a nice weight and rich color to it.

When you bring your peach or nectarine home, you'll want to store the fruit stem side down on a breathable fabric (so that moisture doesn't encourage mold) and away from sunlight. Then, place another breathable fabric over your fruit to keep it shaded and protected from insects.

You'll know when your peach is ripe — which can take up to a week — based on how peachy it smells. Also, according to Tall Clover Farm, the peach is ripe when the stem side has been pressed down by the weight of the ripening, softening peach. Once you see that the fruit is ripe, you can eat it or store it in the fridge (and then consume it within a few days).

Now, you know how to have a perfect peach this spring and summer season.