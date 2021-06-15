Memphis Design Is Trending Again — Nail the Look for Under $100

Memphis Design is making a major comeback and it's not difficult to see why. Marked by bold shapes, bright colors, and slightly kitschy elements, Memphis Design-style furniture and decor first rose to fame in the 1980s and continues to persist as the aesthetic of choice for many maximalists today.

Curious how you can score a Memphis-inspired look at home — without breaking the bank? From colorful geometric floor pillows to New Wave-style wall decals and more, here are nine Memphis Design-inspired decor items for under $100 that will instantly energize your space.

A little neon goes a long way when you're trying to create a Memphis-inspired vibe in your home. This playful floor pillow features a colorful 1980s-style print with a variety of quirky shapes that is sure to put a smile on any Memphis Design lover's face.

When you can't afford a pricey piece of Memphis-style furniture, a pretty picture of it is the next best thing. This set of three prints features original designs from the Memphis Milano group designers that will turn any sliver of wall space into a lively scene.

Why dry off on a humdrum bath mat when you can step out of the shower onto a fun Memphis-esque one? This eye-catching rug boasts a cool geometric design that will sprinkle some kitschy charm into your bathroom without sacrificing an inch of functionality.

For a Memphis-ish decor item with an artisanal twist, consider a colorful handmade vase. This vibrant vessel is hand-painted with brightly hued squiggles and dots.

To infuse your outdoor patio area with a dash of drama without breaking the bank, look no further than this geometrical throw pillow cover. Composed of plush, waterproof fabric, this double-sided throw pillow cover features a bold geometric print in bold neon hues that scream "Memphis."

Transform a drab side table into an inspired display with nothing more than a New Wave-style catchall tray. Designed with a stunning free-form motif, this handmade platter is perfect for corralling small knickknacks on a coffee or console table.

Watching the time pass by is a lot more entertaining with a Memphis Design-inspired wall clock. This splashy patterned wall clock boasts a colorful geometric motif and is available in your choice of a black, white, or natural-hued frame.

An irregularly shaped vase can make a big impact in a tablescape. This zig-zag style is made of thick velvet fabric and boasts a striking Memphis-inspired grid pattern to boot.

If you thought it would cost an arm and a leg to outfit an entire wall in Memphis-style decor then you're mistaken. This sprightly peel-and-stick wallpaper features a squiggly graphic pattern that will transform any accent wall into the focal point of a room.