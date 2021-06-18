We’re Excited to Come Home to This Cheery, Mod-Meets-Boho Living Room

This summer is all about leaning into optimism — both inside your home and out. To pull off the former, we took a bright and airy living room in Palm Springs and gave it a seasonal glow-up. How? with pops of color, mod lines, and comfy bohemian textures.
The result is a room that makes you want to relax your shoulders and smile every time you enter. To help you achieve the same result, we rounded up all the Walmart home furniture and decor pieces you'll need to bring this bright-and-boho living room to life.
The Furniture
First, ground the space with neutral hues. A mid-century sofa in a soft beige does the job, along with a rustic, live-edge coffee table to blend a bit of boho into the mix. The muted palette allows a bright accent chair to pop, plus sets the stage for more colorful styling details.
Badang Carving Coffee Table, $338.02
Similar: Baxton Studio Lafoy Modern and Contemporary Natural Brown Finished Wood and Gold Finished 2-Drawer Console Table, $142.36
Similar: Powell Round Side Table with Shelf, $81.10
The Decor
Start from the ground-up with your decor with layered area rugs to bring the cozy texture. Add in some colorful vases, a lamp or two, plus some summery and sculptural wall decor, and you'll create a solid balance of mid-century minimal with rich, varying earth tones.
Tipton Farmhouse Floor Lamp, $100.99
Similar: DecMode 7"W, 7"H Stoneware Contemporary Vase, $26.93
Similar: Sullivans Set 3 Small Ceramic Vases, $29.99
Darla Metal Birds Wall Decor, $78.08
Similar: Art of Knot Briallen Saffro Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, $111.54
The Accents
Now, all that's left to round out your bright-boho aesthetic is to add some fun throw pillows, bring in more potted plants and flowers, and start chilling out in your new favorite room — in style, of course.
Similar: ELK Home Large Free Form Bowl, $129.96
Similar: Sprinkle & Bloom Large Ceramic Barbara Flower Pot, $43.99