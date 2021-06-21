We Turned this Dated Front Porch into a Welcoming Entryway

Front door: Dayflower MQ3-54, Trim: Smoky White BWC-13, Porch exterior: Barnwood Gray PPU24-07 Image Credit: Paul Anderson for Hunker

Can you think of an area of your home that's, well, seen better days? Sometimes keeping your space looking its best from the inside out can feel a lot like doing the laundry — by the time you've updated everything, there's a spot that could use some love again.

That's where this dated front porch was at, until a makeover with ​Behr® Paint​ transformed it into a warm entryway. Step one? Getting inspiration from the ​Behr ​Color Trends 2021 Palette, which is where we found Dayflower MQ3-54 (along with the complimentary hues), a pale blue color that was perfect for a front door that warmly says "welcome back!" to guests that may not have stopped in for a while (something we can all relate to, no?).

For similar reasons, we opted for ​Behr Ultra​® Exterior Paint, which besides giving the welcoming entryway major curb appeal, is super durable and built to last (unlike your clean laundry stockpile). Keep scrolling to see the transformation, and get all the details.

The Before

While this porch certainly had potential, it looked less than inviting and lacked depth and definition. Luckily, a fresh paint job can easily transform a space — for example, look no further than this dreamy outdoor seating area makeover.

The After

To take this front porch from shabby to chic and lean a bit more into the modern-farmhouse-meets-boho vibe, we used two gallons of ​Behr Ultra​ Exterior Paint in Barnwood Gray PPU24-07, one gallon of Dayflower MQ3-54, and a gallon of Smoky White BWC-13. The ​Behr Ultra​ Exterior Paint provides a super durable finish that shrugs off stains and requires fewer coats, to boot.

Painting the entire porch Barnwood Gray PPU24-07 allows the pale blue Dayflower MQ3-54 door to pop, while a fresh coat of Smoky White BWC-13 on the door frame and window box says "come on in!" (just like any front porch should, of course).

The entire space is tied together with welcoming greenery, a modern light fixture, and clean, chrome house numbers. And that's it: Proof that an afternoon spent painting can totally transform the look of a space.