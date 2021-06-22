9 Modern Mindfulness Journals to Help You Focus on the Positive

Visit Page Image Credit: The Happiness Planner This is the moment to double down on making your home as healthy as possible, whether it's finding nontoxic cookware, trying out new natural cleaning methods, or turning your space into a fitness and wellness zone.

A little journaling can go a long way when you're working on being more mindful at home. According to research from psychologists at Pennsylvania State University, spending just 15 minutes a day writing in a journal can help lower feelings of anxiety and depression, boost your mood, and increase your overall sense of well-being.

If you're interested in incorporating a journaling practice into your daily routine, a sleek and stylish journal is a great place to start. From personal wellness planners to gratitude-inspired ones, here are nine beautiful journals that will help you focus on the present (and positive) while upping your shelfie game.

If you aren't already hip to the iconic Five Minute Journal, then now's the time to smarten up. Printed on sustainably sourced paper stock, this super chic wellness journal features approachable writing exercises designed to shift your mind towards positive thoughts and uplifting future goals.

Whether you're expressing gratitude to others or yourself, research suggests that giving thanks can make you a happier person. Along with 60 blank daily entries for recording (and reflecting on) what you're grateful for, this beautiful faux leather journal is filled with weekly gratitude challenges and encouraging inspirational quotes.

The only thing better than a good-looking gratitude journal is one that comes with a trio of cute writing pens. Packed with inspiring writing prompts and motivational ideas (and no dates to alleviate feelings of anxiety and pressure), this adorable journal and pen set is sure to brighten up your day no matter how stressful it may be.

A design-savvy wellness journal makes focusing on the present a breeze. In addition to space for writing out daily intentions, meal plans, and monitoring your sleep schedule, this colorful hardcover journal is designed with blank entries for self-care ideas, goal check-ins ​and​ gratitude lists.

A sleek gratitude journal with a colorful linen cover can improve your well-being ​and​ your bedside tablescape. Along with weekly gratitude exercises and writing prompts to help you reflect on feel-good experiences, this cool color-blocked journal features an array of inspirational quotes to help you stay motivated as you write.

Don't let the good looks of this bold planner fool you; it's a real multitasker. Not only is this eye-catching journal filled with weekly writing exercises and wellness reports, it boasts a yearly check-in chart (for recording significant milestones along the way) to boot.

If setting aside time for yourself is hard, a colorful journal with a cheerful cover can be a big help. Designed with everything from gratitude lists to sections for reflecting on thoughts and feelings, this charming wellness journal is every bit as thoughtful as it is fun to write in.

If you struggle with feelings of anxiety, then this is the journal for you. Created by licensed therapists, this chic notebook draws on Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) techniques that can help lower anxiety levels and control stress while you're writing.

Whether you journal first thing in the morning or right before bed, a swanky notepad with a colorfully patterned cover is sure to bring a smile to your face. Designed in collaboration with the trendy French design duo Glitter Power Club, this sprightly notebook will help you plan and manage your daily to-do lists, as well as write about future goals, gratitude, positive thinking, and self-development.