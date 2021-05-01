For a Scandinavian Interior, These 5 Plants Are Perfect

Is there room for houseplants within the clean, minimalist style of a Scandinavian interior? We say, yes.

Nature plays a big role in Scandi-style. Many minimalist spaces contain objects (such as natural wood furniture) that often take their cues from the outdoors. This focus on nature means that houseplants fit right in. In fact, they can add the perfect touch of color to complement a neutral Scandinavian interior. However, not just any houseplant will do. We've picked out five gorgeous plants that are an ideal match.

1) Snake Plant (Sansevieria Trifasciata)

Foliage plants are the way to go in Nordic design, matching the uncluttered, minimalist soul of the home. The snake plant (Sansevieria Trifasciata), with its stiff, narrow, upright leaves that can grow between six inches and 10 feet tall, offers the perfect, stylized look. It's foliage is simple in form and color. Similar to how furniture in Scandinavian spaces perform multi-functional duties (like containing concealed storage), the snake plant doubles as one of the best houseplants for removing toxins from the air. Pick a pot that matches the furniture and place the snake plant where it looks best — even in dark corners. It doesn't require much care and thrives on neglect.

2) Dragon Tree

The charm of the dragon tree (Dracaena marginata) in its simple, uncluttered form, a critical element of Nordic design. It looks like a small palm tree, with a narrow, gray trunk with tufts of thin, arching, sword-shaped leaves. Although there are many leaves, all are long, glossy, and slender, and all are green with a red tinge. Native to Madagascar, this spiky tree is famed for its easy-care ways. The dragon tree is drought-tolerant, slow-growing, and nearly indestructible. It is equally happy in bright light or low light.

3) Rubber Plant

Functional elegance is the watchword of Scandi interiors, and those terms also describe the rubber plant (Ficus elastic). Everything about the rubber plant is classic. The leaves are classically oval but oversized, big as your hand. They are a classic forest green, extending from the slender stem on stiff leaf stalks that seem intended to exhibit each leaf individually. The dark foliage works well against the light, neutral backdrops of Scandinavian design. The plants are surprisingly easy-care considering their visual impact, requiring occasional watering and an indirect-sun location.

4) Aloe Vera

As the designers say, a room done in Scandinavian style will have both form and functionality, not just one or the other. No plant encompasses this mix better than the stemless succulent aloe vera (Aloe spp). Its leaves are upright and plump, filled with a gelatinous goo that has been used medicinally for centuries. Aloe gel takes the sting out of burns and helps calm cuts and scrapes. Meanwhile, the aloe's simple, elegant design is pleasing and minimalist. The rumor is that the only way you can kill aloe is to overwater it, which says a lot about its easy-maintenance ways.

5) Monstera Plant