Countdown to Christmas With Urban Outfitters' Epic Holiday Rewards Sale

By Pauline Lacsamana Updated November 2, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

Welcome to the Hunker Holiday Gift Guide. From joyful decor picks to gifts that give back, these items are sure to delight everyone on your list.

Advent calendars are fun and all, but how about counting down the days to Christmas with a whole month of amazing sales? In the past, Urban Outfitters has celebrated the holidays with a Rewards Sale so you can shop a new deal every day until Christmas. Here's everything you need to know.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

What Is Urban Outfitters' Rewards Sale?

Urban Outfitters' Rewards Sale offers UO rewards members a new discount each day of December. All you have to do is check in on the app or website to find out what the exclusive offer of the day is. Some deals you can expect are discounts on select categories, bonus points on purchases, and more.

Advertisement

What Is UO Rewards?

UO Rewards is a free membership program that not only gives you a chance to score exclusive holiday sales but is also an easy way to rack up points, earn discounts, and enter free giveaways.

When Is the Urban Outfitters Rewards Sale?

The sale typically begins on the first day of December. Historically, the sale has run between 12 and 25 days.

Advertisement

Our Top Picks

With a whole month of potential deals ahead of us, we're getting our wish lists ready now and you should too. Check out our favorite UO finds for some holiday shopping inspo.

1. Ansel Glass Table Lamp, $99

See More Photos

2. Disco Ball Ice Bucket, $65

See More Photos

3. Melody Rattan Chair, $499

See More Photos

4. Checkerboard Woven Shag Rag Rug, $49-$399

See More Photos

5. Mushroom Glass Candle, $28

See More Photos

6. Alana Storage Console, $269

See More Photos

7. Laurie Bed Tray, $99

See More Photos

8. Aria Coffee Table, $599

See More Photos

9. Riley Platform Bed, $549-$799

See More Photos

10. Dory Cocktail Glass, $14

See More Photos

11. Roxanne’s Dried Flowers Pampas Grass Wreath, $79

See More Photos

12. Aria Sofa, $1,299

See More Photos

13. Tabitha 6-Drawer Dresser, $1,299

See More Photos

14. Ziggy Mug, $16

See More Photos

15. Castella Chair, $799

See More Photos
urban outfitters dupes on amazon
10 Urban Outfitters Dupes You Won't Believe Are on Amazon
by Pauline Lacsamana

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy