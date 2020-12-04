Countdown to Christmas With Urban Outfitters' Epic Holiday Rewards Sale

Advent calendars are fun and all, but how about counting down the days to Christmas with a whole month of amazing sales? In the past, Urban Outfitters has celebrated the holidays with a Rewards Sale so you can shop a new deal every day until Christmas. Here's everything you need to know.

What Is Urban Outfitters' Rewards Sale?

Urban Outfitters' Rewards Sale offers UO rewards members a new discount each day of December. All you have to do is check in on the app or website to find out what the exclusive offer of the day is. Some deals you can expect are discounts on select categories, bonus points on purchases, and more.

What Is UO Rewards?

UO Rewards is a free membership program that not only gives you a chance to score exclusive holiday sales but is also an easy way to rack up points, earn discounts, and enter free giveaways.

When Is the Urban Outfitters Rewards Sale?

The sale typically begins on the first day of December. Historically, the sale has run between 12 and 25 days.

