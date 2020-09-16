How to Build a Fence for Your Landscape

Remember other neighbors whose property isn't adjacent to yours as well and think about the style of your neighborhood. A super-modern contemporary fence design might ruffle some feathers on a quaint street lined with classic white picket fences.

Although the final decision is yours, you may want to discuss fence styles with your neighbor as well. Since the fence will sit between your properties, both of you will have to live with it. It's best to find a style and design that you both like if you can. Either way, remember that the nicer side of the fence should face your neighbor.

Discuss anything else that could affect your neighbor as well. If you're planning a 6-foot privacy fence, for instance, talk to your neighbor about low-hanging branches from his tree that could need a trim rather than just hacking them off when installing your fence.

They say good fences make good neighbors, but this old adage holds true only if your fence itself doesn't create an issue. When you decide it's time for a fence, have a chat with your neighbor about it. At a bare minimum, you should make sure the two of you agree on where the property line is located so there are no misunderstandings (or legal ramifications).

Step 2: Plan Your DIY Project

Whether your new fence is a DIY project or you're working with a professional installer, you need to decide where your fence is going to go and how much fencing you need. Before you do anything else, contact your local city office and, if applicable, your HOA to learn the rules. Local building or zoning codes may dictate how far your fence must be from the property line, how tall the fence may be and even what fencing materials are allowed or disallowed.

Advertisement

Give yourself plenty of time to get any permits, variances or HOA approvals you may need to build a fence. You might be able to pull a city permit in a few days, but HOA approvals and code variance authorizations can easily take one to six weeks.

In addition to learning about code requirements, you'll need to determine where on your property you can safely dig. No matter what type of fence you choose, you'll need to install fence posts, and this means digging lots of holes. Call the national "Call Before You Dig" hotline (dial 8-1-1) to begin the process of having all underground utilities marked on your property. This is a free service, but it can take a few days. Do not dig in your yard before all lines are marked.