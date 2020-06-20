5 Top-Rated Bathtub Cleaning Products to Make the Job Way Easier

It's probably safe to say that most of us don't jump at the chance to break out the scrub brushes to deep clean our bathrooms. From putting in the elbow grease to scrub away icky substances to strenuously bending over the bathtub for extended periods, there's not much to like about the process. Fortunately, there are several exceptional bathroom cleaning products (beyond your traditional bleach) that make cleaning your bathtub way easier. And the best part? Many of these multipurpose cleaners can be used beyond the tub and on most of your bathroom surfaces, making the cleaning process rather satisfying and, dare we say, enjoyable.

From cleaners that are tough on messes, but easy on Mother Nature, to products specially formulated to reach the deep crevices of your jacuzzi jets, these are the best bathtub cleaners on Amazon.

Best Overall

We love the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Extra Durable Scrubber and we're not afraid who knows it. But did you know that there was a specific eraser for bathtub scrubbing? The tool is designed to tackle tough-to-clean soap scum, water deposits, and other grime on your tub and tiles without the use of harsh cleaning products — in fact, all it needs is water. The sponge's water-activated micro-scrubbers can reach into all kinds of tiny nooks and crannies, pulling the dirt out and leaving a clean, like-new tub in its wake.

Best Natural Cleaner

Harsh cleaning products can be as tough on stains as they are on the environment, causing many consumers to turn to natural products instead. In lieu of harmful chemicals, Better Life Natural Tub and Tile Cleaner uses tea tree and eucalyptus oil to tackle soap scum, rust, and other ickiness on everything from tubs and tile to grout and fixtures.

In addition to using plant power to clean, the product is free of dyes, synthetic fragrances, and sulfates and features a formula that biodegrades two to five times faster than many other cleaners. Plus, it's packaged using solar energy and recyclable materials, so you can feel extra good about your purchase.

Best for Mold

Mold and mildew are not only extremely unsightly, but they can also be bad for your health, making it all the more important to get rid of 'em, and this cleaner does just that.

What sets RMR-86 Instant Mold Stain & Mildew Stain Remover apart from similar products is that there's no scrubbing required — all you need to do is spray it on a surface and watch your mold and mildew stains disappear within seconds. And its cleaning power extends well beyond the tub, designed for use on a wide range of surfaces and materials, including wood, concrete, brick, and tile.

Best for Jacuzzi Tubs

Jacuzzis and whirlpools come with more hard-to-reach areas than most other bathtubs, often resulting in more build-up that can ultimately impact jet performance and your bathroom's overall ickiness factor.

Oh Yuk Jetted Tub Cleaner is designed to break down and remove the gunk inside, outside, and all around your jets, and only takes 15 minutes to work. All you need to do is fill your tub with hot water, add a few ounces of the cleaner, run the jets for 15 minutes, and voila! You'll have a sparkling clean jacuzzi begging for luxuriating.

Best for Hard Water

If you have hard water flowing out of your tub, then you don't need us to tell you that its natural minerals can come with plenty of seemingly impossible-to-clean lime, calcium, and rust stains.

The Lime-A-Way Bathroom Cleaner is specially formulated to tackle those hard water stains in addition to standard soap scum and other bathroom grime. And the no-scrub formula means you don't have to spend your precious free time scrubbing away at gross stains; you can just sit back and watch it work. In addition to your tub, you can also use this cleaner for tough stains on your sink, fixtures, tile, and glass.