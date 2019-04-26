The 5 Best Thermostats for Every Home and Budget on Amazon

Whether you're looking to save a few bucks on your electric bill or hoping to avoid extreme temps during summer and winter, a smart thermostat is often the, ahem, smart choice. On the other hand, sometimes a classic run-of-the-mill thermostat is your best bet — if it ain't broke, don't fix it. (Of course, even the techy-est of people sometimes need some help fixing it, so let our troubleshooting guides to Nest and Honeywell help.)

With so many options available, how do you know which thermostat is right for you? Hit up Amazon, of course, where the reviews don't lie. We're talking thousands of four- to five-star reviewers who praise, bash, and spill on their favorite ones. Scroll down to see the five best thermostats across every category.

Best Overall

The third-generation Google Nest thermostat is made with saving you money in mind. With just a few manual adjustments, it begins to learn your habits and cool or warm your house based on your schedule and preferences. If your house sits empty, this guy will learn to shut off while you're out and pump out heat or air conditioning just moments before you get home to help save you money. Run hot while you sleep? You can set the heat to turn on just moments before stepping out of bed in the morning, so your a.m. routine isn't frigid. It can also connect to Amazon Alexa or through the app on your phone so you can control it on the go.

Best Standard Size Thermostat

Designed to be installed in 30 minutes or less, the Emerson Sensi has a built-in level and corresponding app with step-by-step instructions. From there, you can sync up through the app and connect to any other smart home devices. (Three cheers for turning on AC remotely on your way home from work.) The best part? Since it's the standard thermostat size — unlike many modern models — there's no need to do any extra painting or patching once installed.

Best Budget Buy

If you're looking for a reliable, easy-to-use, affordable option, look no further. While this thermostat does include wifi compatibility and a corresponding app so you can control the temperature from anywhere, the simplicity of the unit itself is what the nearly 5,000 reviewers love most. This also means it's ultra-affordable, ringing up at just over $20. For this price, you seriously won't find a better option.

Coolest Features

This company was founded in 2007 with the goal of making the "smartest" thermostat possible and this model is pretty much it. The Ecobee SmartThermostat works with wifi connectivity to allow for complete control from your iOS, Android, or even Apple Watch, and connects to a phone so it can track when you come and leave home. Plus, you can place the accompanying SmartSensor in the most-used rooms in the house, and it will automatically turn up or down by measuring both occupancy and temp. It offers extreme comfort when you're home and extreme energy-saving when you're not.

Best for Electric Baseboard Heaters

For those looking to heat rooms with electric baseboards or line voltage systems, look no further. Most of the above thermostats only cover low voltage systems, so if you need something with 120/240v, Mysa is your best bet. It has a proportional control algorithm and can regulate the power level so as not to heat the room too much, works with Alexa or Google Assistant, and can connect to an iOS or Android phone to control remotely.