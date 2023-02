FAQs

‌How Do You Clean a Smelly Top-Loader Washing Machine?‌

A washer with a musty smell probably doesn't dry out between washings, leading to mildewy areas inside. If the machine hasn't been cleaned in a long time, grime from soap residue and fabric softener also can produce a foul odor. Try cleaning the machine as described in the step above, and leave the door open to let the machine dry thoroughly. If the smell persists, you might need a deeper cleaning involving removing the agitator, the top of the washer cabinet, and any rings or covers over the tub. Cleaning out the gunk exposed under these parts should eliminate the odor.

‌How Do I Clean Sludge Out of My Top-Loader Washing Machine?‌

“Sludge buildup in a top-loading washing machine can be caused by a buildup of detergent, minerals, and other debris,” says Guerrero. Before cleaning, check and clean the water inlet filters using a toothbrush and a paste made with baking soda and water. Guerrero says cleaning the water inlet filters will “prevent clogging and ensure proper water flow.”

Clean as usual using a washing machine cleaner tab or 2 cups of vinegar. Washing machine cleansers are designed to break down detergent, minerals, and other sludge-causing deposits, and the acidity of vinegar can help strip away buildup in the drum. If any sludge remains, do a second load with 2 cups of baking soda, which is mildly abrasive and can help to remove any grimy buildup.

Clean the tub and cabinet as described above, paying careful attention to all the nooks and crannies, removing grime with a toothbrush or a small tool like a flathead screwdriver. Be sure to check for grime along the top of the tub and under the tub ring or gasket.

‌Is Bleach or Vinegar Better to Clean a Washing Machine?‌

Guerrero says that “both bleach and vinegar can be effective in cleaning a washing machine, but they have different uses and should be used differently.” He explains that vinegar is acid-based and effectively removes residue from detergent, minerals, and other debris. On the other hand, bleach is a strong alkaline cleaner and disinfectant that can efficiently sanitize washers by killing bacteria, mold, mildew, and other pathogens. Both products can kill odors, but never combine bleach and vinegar, as doing so will create toxic chlorine gas.

Unfortunately, both bleach and vinegar damage certain materials. Always check your owner’s manual before using either product to see what your manufacturer recommends. As an example, Maytag advises against using vinegar in its machines, as the acid may erode rubber parts. When in doubt, use a commercial washing machine cleaner, which will not harm your appliance.