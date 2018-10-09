Showerheads don't really get dirty, but they do get water spots on their outsides and mineral deposits on their insides. The water spots are merely cosmetic problems, while mineral buildup is much more serious, at least for those who can't survive without a good, strong shower spray. The buildup, often called ​scale​, comes from minerals in water (mostly calcium and magnesium) and eventually clogs the little spray holes of the showerhead, reducing water flow and altering the spray pattern. Scale can also clog a tiny metal filter inside the showerhead, restricting water before it even gets to the spray head.

Since water spots and scale are caused by the same thing, one cleaning solution takes care of both: vinegar. In fact, this is the one thing vinegar does better than anything else (vinaigrette notwithstanding). Vinegar removes water spots instantly and dissolves scale if it's given a little time to work. To remove water spots on the outside of a showerhead, simply wipe it with a 50-50 solution of white vinegar and water, then dry it with a clean rag. To clean the inside of your showerhead to improve water flow, soak it in vinegar. You can do this without removing the showerhead, or if you still feel like you're not getting a complete spray, remove the showerhead for a deeper cleaning.

How to Clean a Showerhead Without Removing It

This cleaning method couldn't be simpler. It's not quite as thorough as the removal method, but there's a good chance it will do the trick.

Fill a quart-size plastic bag about halfway with white vinegar.

Fit the bag over the showerhead so the entire head (or at least the sprayer face) is submerged in the vinegar.

Close the top of the bag around the showerhead pipe and secure it with a strong rubber band.

Wait for 3 hours or overnight, if you don't need the shower.

Remove the bag from the showerhead, then turn on the water full-blast for a few minutes to flush out loose debris. Also click through the different spray settings, if you have them.



How to Remove and Clean a Showerhead

Remove your showerhead to clean it if the plastic bag method wasn't entirely effective or you prefer to start with a deep cleaning. Many showerheads will twist off by hand; otherwise, you'll need a pair of pliers and a rag.

Hold the shower arm (the short, bent pipe between the showerhead and the wall) with one hand to keep it from turning.

Use the other hand to turn the showerhead nut counterclockwise to loosen it. If you can't loosen it by hand, cover the nut with a rag (to protect the finish) and loosen it with pliers (preferably tongue-and-groove pliers, but regular pliers will work too). If the entire shower arm turns along with the nut, hold the arm in place with a second pair of pliers or a pipe wrench, using the rag for protection.

Unthread the showerhead all the way and set it aside. Remove any scale buildup or corrosion around the inside of the shower arm, using a small flat-head screwdriver.

Soak the showerhead overnight in a bowl of white vinegar, making sure it is completely submerged.

Remove the showerhead and flush it out under a sink faucet. Inspect the spray holes for scale; if you find some, clean it out with a toothpick or the end of a straightened paper clip. If there is a screen on the inlet end of the showerhead, clean it with an old toothbrush, as needed.

Reinstall the showerhead by screwing it back onto the shower arm so it is hand-tight.



Tip If the showerhead leaks where it connects to the shower arm, tighten it gently with pliers. If it still leaks, remove the showerhead and wrap thread-seal tape (“Teflon tape”) four or five times—wrapping ​clockwise​—around the shower arm threads. Then re-install the showerhead. The tape helps to seal the threads and will make it easier to remove the showerhead in the future.