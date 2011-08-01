How to Fix a Leaky Hand-held Showerhead

Step 9: Test the Connections for Leaks

Turn the water supply back on; then turn on the faucet and check all connections for leaks. If the showerhead is equipped with compression fittings and you detect a leak, tighten the fittings another quarter turn with the adjustable wrench. If you spot a leak from under the knurled nut on the showerhead, wrap a rag around the fitting and tighten the nut another quarter turn with tongue-and-groove pliers.