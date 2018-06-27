While designing a landscape is a lot of fun, many experienced gardeners will tell you that container garden design can prove even more interesting and rewarding. That's because container gardening gives you an amazing amount of flexibility that a traditional garden simply can't match (and bonus: it's great for small spaces in yards or balconies). When you plant in containers, you can move well-loved plants indoors for the winter, shift pots during the day for maximum sun and shade requirements or simply rearrange things when you want a new look. Container gardens also require minimal care; weeds and pests are rarely a problem, and given the smaller scale, you can solve any issues that do arise much more quickly and easily.