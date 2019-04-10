How to Use a Nespresso Machine

Step 4: Insert the Coffee Capsule

Lift the lever on an Original machine to access the port for the coffee capsule. On a Vertuo model, turn the lever on the head to "unlock," and lift the head to open it. Insert the desired coffee capsule in the capsule port. On Original machines, they will only fit in one way, clearly outlined on the device. On a Vertuo machine, the dome side must face down. Press the lever down to start an Original machine's brew, or close the Vertuo's lid and slide its lever to the "lock" position. On an Original machine, the brew will stop automatically after creating an espresso or lungo beverage. All Nespresso machines automatically turn off when not in use.