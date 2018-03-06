The 10 Best Bathroom Faucets for Any Washroom

If you've ever done a renovation project in your home, then you already know that they can be quite the undertaking. While big projects can increase your home's value and elevate your space, they often require a substantial investment in both time and money. And when those things are in short supply, home improvement projects, like bathroom redos, tend to take a tumble to the bottom of many to-do lists.

If this sounds like you, we've got some good news. Installing a new faucet is a quick and easy way to upgrade your bathroom without a monumental investment of time and money. In fact, swapping out your bathroom faucet is an easy way to improve the look and feel of your bathroom, and it will likely give your home a little bump in value as well.

So if a bathroom redo just moved back to the top of your to-do list, here's what you need to know about upgrading your bathroom faucet. And as a little bonus, we've included 10 of the best bathroom faucets for your weekend project.

Types Of Bathroom Faucets

While widespread faucets, centerset faucets, and single control are the most common types of bathroom sink faucets, those aren't the only configurations. Wall-mounted faucets and vessel faucets are great contenders too, and certainly worthy of a closer look.

Centerset Faucet

Centerset faucets combine the waterspout and the handles onto a single metal base. Two-handle versions are probably the most common; however, there are single-handle options if you prefer a more streamlined look.

Centerset faucets work well with the smaller sink basins found in most homes, and they are usually more affordable than other types of faucets. These faucets are in one piece, so while that makes them relatively easy to install, it also makes them hard to clean. Grime and soap scum can easily build up in between the handles and spout on the base, and the pieces are so close together that it's hard to get in there to clean them properly.

Widespread Faucet

Widespread faucets come with three separate pieces: the hot and cold water controls and the spout. These faucets work best with larger sinks and vanities. They tend to look a little more opulent, and they give your bathroom design a high-quality feel. You should know, however, that stateliness is often reflected in their price tag. Typically, widespread faucets are more expensive than centerset or single-control faucets.

Now, while widespread faucets may be more expensive, there is an important upside to note. Widespread faucets are easy to clean — courtesy of the flat counter space between the handles and faucet. It's pretty roomy in there, so you'll likely have no trouble getting into the nooks and crannies to keep it clean.

Single Control Faucet

Single control faucets use one lever to control the water flow and water temperature. While this type of faucet obviously works best with a single-hole basin or vanity, you can easily accommodate the style by using a deck plate (a brass plate used to conceal extra sinkholes).

One notable selling point of single control faucets is that they're available in touchless options, which go a long way toward improving the functionality of your bathroom.

Wall-Mounted Faucet

Just as its name implies, wall-mounted faucets are mounted to the wall as opposed to deck-mounted faucets, which are fixed to the sink or vanity itself. This type of faucet works well with freestanding pedestal sinks or vessel sinks. If you choose a wall-mounted sink, you'll want to ensure that your measurements are completely accurate. Misjudging the length of a sink can lead to water splashing onto the counters and the floors.

Wall-mounted faucets are available in one or two handle styles, and you may want to consult your budget before setting your heart on one. Typically, wall-mounted faucets are double the price of widespread or center set faucets.

Vessel Faucet

Vessel faucets are made specifically to accommodate vessel sinks. These types of faucets have extra long necks, they sit on top of the counter, and due to the nature of the design, they only come in single handle varieties. Vessel faucets look expensive, but you'll find that they're pretty budget-friendly.

Other Things to Consider When Buying a Bathroom Faucet

Design And Finishes

When renovating or upgrading your space, you'll want to choose a faucet that works with your type of bathroom. Simply put, if your bathroom has a rustic farmhouse feel, then an ultra-modern faucet will look odd. Additionally, faucets are often available in a wide variety of finishes, including polished chrome, solid brass, oil-rubbed bronze, and matte black. The finish you ultimately choose should match the overall design aesthetic of your bathroom as well.

Water Savings

Water savings is an important consideration for most homeowners when doing upgrades and renovations. And it's for good reason: If you have a way to lower your water bill, why not take advantage of it?

If water conservation is at the top of your list, look for faucets certified by WaterSense, as these faucets can cut your tap's water use by as much as 30%. Finding a low-flow faucet is as easy as looking for one that bears the blue WaterSense label on the package or in the product description.

Aerators are another popular way to save water. Essentially, this involves screwing an aerator into the faucet's head, which mixes air into the water. Aerators are "nice to have" because they reduce water usage without impeding the flow rate, and there is often no discernible change in the water pressure.

The 10 Best Bathroom Faucets

Now that you know what to look for in your new faucet, here are 10 can't-miss options for your shortlist.

Crafted in solid brass, this widespread bathroom faucet is a modern take on a classic faucet design.

Leaning into an industrial look or looking for something with high contrast? This matte black bathroom sink faucet impeccably nails both.

This wall-mounted faucet in oil-rubbed bronze has plenty of vintage vibes, perfect for an industrial makeover or a bathroom that's farmhouse chic.

Finished with polished chrome, this deck-mounted bathroom faucet is a tried-and-true classic that's hard to get wrong.

Delta keeps it simple with a clean, elegant design that's at home in both traditional and contemporary bathrooms alike.

This sleek vessel faucet is a must-have for an ultra-modern bathroom upgrade.

This single-control faucet has a cozy, rustic farmhouse vibe written all over it.

No one ever said industrial design should be cold and uninviting. This wall-mounted brass faucet is big and bold, and it'll do the heavy lifting to add plenty of warmth to your space.

Waterfall faucets are where modern design meets functionality. The result is cascading water that's a treat for the eyes and ears.

A swan-like spout and levers that resemble flower petals grace this centerset faucet for an eye-catching addition to any bathroom.