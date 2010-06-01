How to Build a False Wall

A false wall is an effective way to screen off an area from view. False walls are often used in high-end home entertainment systems to install projection screens and to conceal speakers. However, a false wall can also be useful for obscuring plumbing pipes and electrical conduit in a laundry room or basement. Since the primary purpose of a false wall is to obscure an area from view, they do not need to be load-bearing and are a bit simpler to construct than ordinary partition walls.