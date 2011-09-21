How to Get Rid of a Chemical Smell in New Furniture

If you can’t add water to your furniture or if after trying the above cleaning techniques your furniture still gives off a chemical smell, take your furniture outside or put it in a room with increased ventilation from open windows or fans. Leave the furniture at that location for as long as it takes for the smell to dissipate. Avoid putting the furniture in an area near a heat source because heat can make the chemical smell stronger.

Consider more eco-friendly furniture for purchase in the future. Look for Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified wood, formaldehyde-free materials, and no- or low-VOC finishes.