How to Grow Teak Wood

Things You'll Need
Gravel
Peat moss
Agricultural lime
Sand
Burlap sack
Small containers
Manual tiller or rototiller
Tip
Frequent thinning and pruning is needed to provide the highest quality wood. Prune the trees just before the stand appears to be closing in on itself and after new leaves have developed.
Warning
Consult a professional when pruning trees. It is dangerous to cut limbs if you are inexperienced. Not only could you harm yourself, but poor pruning techniques can severely damage the tree.
Teak is a tropical hardwood used in high-end products such as yacht decks and luxury flooring. The wood is golden when cut, eventually fading to reddish-brown. Teak is extremely durable and weather-resistant. It is a fast-growing tree, but it must be allowed to mature for 10 to 15 years before it achieves its value. It can be grown from seed.
Germination
Step 1
Purchase teak seeds from your local garden center or online. You may have better luck ordering the seeds online since teak is native to India and Asia. Purchase 20 to 30 seeds to improve the chances of germination.
Video of the Day
Step 2
Put your seeds in a burlap sack and soak them underwater for 12 hours. Soak the seeds in running water if possible.
Step 3
Lay out your seeds and allow them to dry in the sun for 12 hours. Repeat this process for 10 to 14 days.
Step 4
Create sowing beds for the seeds. Spread a thin layer of gravel or pebbles, followed by a thick layer of coarse sand and a 10 cm layer of 1/2 sand and 1/2 peat moss. Place the seeds in the top layer, sowing them no deeper than 10 cm.
Step 5
Wait 10 to 15 days. Transfer the germinated seedlings into small containers and allow them to grow in full sunlight. Once the seedlings reach 30 to 40 cm tall, they will need to be transferred to the permanent site. Keep any ungerminated seeds--they are still viable. Store the seeds and attempt germination the following season.
Planting
Step 1
Prepare the permanent location for the trees before planting. Choose an area with full sunlight and rich, well-drained soil. You will also need enough space to plant the trees at least 6 feet apart.
Step 2
Till the soil 50 cm deep for each sapling. Add a handful of agricultural lime to raise the pH of the soil. Mix a 1-to-1 ratio of peat moss and coarse sand to improve the drainage of the soil. Remove any weeds by hand or with herbicide. Heavily water the soil and keep it moist until planting.
Step 3
Plant the saplings as deep as they had been planted in the containers. Water the soil and cover any exposed roots. Keep the soil moist at all times, but never waterlogged. Apply 100 grams of balanced fertilizer per tree at the time of planting and again at the end of the season.