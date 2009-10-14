How to Grow Teak Wood

Frequent thinning and pruning is needed to provide the highest quality wood. Prune the trees just before the stand appears to be closing in on itself and after new leaves have developed.

Consult a professional when pruning trees. It is dangerous to cut limbs if you are inexperienced. Not only could you harm yourself, but poor pruning techniques can severely damage the tree.

Teak is a tropical hardwood used in high-end products such as yacht decks and luxury flooring. The wood is golden when cut, eventually fading to reddish-brown. Teak is extremely durable and weather-resistant. It is a fast-growing tree, but it must be allowed to mature for 10 to 15 years before it achieves its value. It can be grown from seed.