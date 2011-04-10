How to Remove Palm Trees With a Chainsaw

Step 2: Clear a Path

Clear a debris path by removing anything the tree could damage in the direction you want it to fall. Make sure you take power lines into consideration. The debris field must be as long as the palm tree is tall. Determine your plan of escape in the event the tree fails to fall in the direction you need it to. Make sure you have a clear path away from the tree in at least three different directions. Make sure all other people are restricted from the debris field during the cutting process.