Using a Chainsaw to Trim Hedges

Chainsaws are versatile pieces of power equipment that can make yard work much more efficient than manual trimmers. Due to the dangerous nature of power equipment, however, you must follow proper safety procedures during use . In addition, basic knowledge of trimming techniques can vastly improve the appearance and health of cut plants and hedges.

The technique used to operate your chainsaw depends largely on the plant you are cutting. For instance, to cut juniper bushes, you will need to exercise extreme caution and precision to cut only old, weak or crossed branches. Hedge trimmers can offer a greater level of accuracy for this sort of project than can a chainsaw. In general, you should attempt to remove no more than a quarter of the plant when pruning.