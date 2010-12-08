How to Make Pine Trees Grow Faster

Step 3: Test Soil pH Levels

Test the pH level of the soil using your pH probe and adjust soil pH as needed. For an eastern white pine (​Pinus strobus​, USDA hardiness zones 3-8), for example, the optimal soil pH level should be acidic, 6.0 or less. If the pH level is well above 7.0, the soil is too alkaline. Acquire a quantity of garden sulfur and surface apply it to the soil around the tree. If the pH level is significantly below the optimal range, your soil is too acidic. A surface application of dolomitic lime will sweeten the soil back to the proper pH level.