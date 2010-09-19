How to Get Tree Sap Off a Windshield

Image Credit: mirsad sarajlic/iStock/GettyImages

Where trees such as pine and maple are abundant, there's a good chance sap is, too. If tree sap or resin gets on your car's windshield, simply wiping it up with a paper towel won't work. Instead, use methods to either harden or soften the sticky mess to be able to pry it up or wipe it away. Sometimes, a combination of both works best.

Harden Sap Blobs

Much like chewed gum, sap gets harder when it's cold or softer and messier when it's warm. Use the bowl of a plastic spoon or the edge of a plastic knife or scraper to pry at the edge of the sap if the sap spot seems thick enough to remove in this manner. In the winter, the sap may be hard enough to pop the entire chunk off the window. In warmer weather, when it's too sticky to lift from the windshield, put some ice cubes in a plastic bag and put it on the sap for a minute or so; you may have to hold it in place.

Pry again with the spoon bowl. If the sap is hard enough, all of it may come off in one chunk. At the very least, you should be able to remove the bulk of it this way. Scrape at any remaining sap with the plastic scraper or knife to remove smaller bits of sap. Wipe the sap scrapings up with a damp paper towel to prevent them from sticking elsewhere.

Loosen Sap With Rubbing Alcohol

Sometimes, the sap isn't thick enough to chunk away; it's more like a little droplet or spatter on the windshield. While it may not seem like a big deal, sap can make the windshield wipers less effective, so it's a good idea to clean it up once you notice it. Clean the entire windshield with your favorite glass-cleaning product and a lint-free cloth, such as microfiber. This makes all the sap spots more obvious so they're easier to completely remove.

Pour some rubbing alcohol onto a small area of a clean lint-free cloth. Hold the saturated cloth over the sap area for a minute or so, then buff the area with the cloth. The alcohol acts as a solvent to soften the sap enough to free it from the window. Repeat the process with each sap droplet, using a fresh part of the cloth and more alcohol once parts of the cloth become dirty.

The Vinegar Method

Much like rubbing alcohol, vinegar serves as a solvent to loosen tree sap or resin. It's also great at removing water spots caused by mineral buildup. Put some white vinegar in a spray bottle, then saturate all the sap droplets on the windshield. Wait a minute or so, then rub the affected area with a lint-free cloth. For stubborn spots, soak part of a clean lint-free cloth in vinegar and let it sit atop the sap for a couple of minutes. Buff the spots out with the cloth.

If the sap still seems hard to remove, repeat the process with more vinegar, then use a plastic knife or hard plastic scraper to scrape the sap off. Avoid using a razor blade or metal scraper as these could damage the glass.