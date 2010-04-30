How to Bonsai a Jade Plant

Step 4: Choose a Shape

You can train your jade bonsai into many of the traditional bonsai styles, such as "leaning" (which has a slanted, windswept look) or "informal upright" (in which the trunk bends to the left or the right). The thick trunk and fleshy rounded leaves of the classic jade plant and the pine tree-shaped leaves of the Chinese pine jade are all suited to traditional bonsai forms.