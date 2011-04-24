Learning how to grow pineapples lets you enjoy a touch of the tropics at home. Pineapples (​Ananas comosus​) are tropical plants, belonging to the bromeliad family (Bromeliaceae). These fruiting perennials are perennials in U.S. Department of Agriculture plant hardiness zones 10 through 12 but are sometimes grown as houseplants. Pineapples do well when grown in container gardens and are easier to grow indoors where they are protected from insect pests and cool weather. Most grow these plants for their spiky foliage and tropical feel rather than for fruit as it can take two to three years for the plant to produce fruit.