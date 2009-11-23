How to Grow a Lotus Plant Inside a Home

Step 3: Add the Seedling, Soil, and Water to the Pot

Fill a pot about a third full of a clay-rich soil and place the lotus tuber or seedlings carefully in the middle with the growth tips pointing up. Don't use regular potting soil; it is too light and will float to the surface of the water and may cause the roots to rot. After adding the soil, add about 1 inch of sand or pea gravel. Cover the soil with water (regular tap water is fine). The lotus is a water plant, so the roots should be submerged but don't cover the growing leaves in water. Make sure to keep the water level high in the pot, as the soil should always be submerged in water.