Pruning a confederate rose (​Hibiscus mutabilis​) follows an entirely different protocol than pruning other types of roses (​Rosa​ spp.) because this plant is not a true rose. It's actually a hardy hibiscus species, which grows as a perennial in U.S. Department of Agriculture plant hardiness zones 7 through 9. As a treasured heirloom plant across the Southeastern U.S. (explaining the "confederate" designation in its common name), confederate rose graces many Southern landscapes where it bursts into bloom in late summer and continues its dazzling floral display until frost.

Confederate rose is a multistemmed deciduous shrub which bears a profusion of flowers resembling roses that may be 6 inches or more in diameter. Whether they're single or double, the blossoms have a curious color-changing ability. While they may be white when they open, the blooms change to a blush-pink color and finally to deep pink — all in a day's time. Healthy plants easily reach 10 feet in height, but pruning a confederate rose bush controls the legginess of its multiple stems and rejuvenates growth.

How to Prune a Confederate Rose Bush in 3 Simple Steps Wait until late winter to fully prune the bush. (You can prune a dead branch at any time.) Using hand-held secateurs, cut all stems back to a few inches of the ground. To remove a dead branch, cut at the start of the healthy growth.

When to Prune Confederate Roses

Because confederate rose doesn't bloom until late in the season — from late summer through fall — wait until late winter to prune when the plant is dormant. If you prune it earlier in the growing season (spring, summer or early fall), you'll cut off the developing flower buds and miss the spectacular late-season flowers. If you're only trimming away a broken or dead branch, go ahead and prune anytime.

February is a good month for rejuvenation pruning of your confederate rose if you live in the northernmost limit of its hardiness range (USDA zones 7a through 8a). January works better for the southernmost regions (USDA zones 8b through 9). You can also prune your plant whenever it's dormant. You'll recognize dormancy because all its leaves will have fallen and its green stems will have turned brown.

How to Prune Confederate Roses

During its dormant season, prune confederate rose by cutting all stems back to a few inches of the ground. You won't have to make angled cuts or carefully prune above a bud as you would when pruning a true rose, because confederate rose sprouts new stems from around the crown in spring. If your shrub is young and still small, you can use hand-held secateurs to trim away each stem. But if your plant is large, you may find it easier task to use lopping shears.

To trim out a broken or dead branch during growing season, follow the branch down to healthy growth and cut it there. For large established shrubs, which may be taller than 10 feet with an equal spread, the branch you're removing may be well within arm's reach if you're only using secateurs. Use lopping shears for easier access.

Tip Regardless of the type of pruning tool you use, sanitize the blades to help prevent the spread of disease, particularly if you're removing a dead or diseased stem. Wipe the blades with 70 percent isopropyl alcohol or ethanol, or let them soak in this solution before cutting the stems. Be sure to remove trimmed stems instead of letting them remain on the ground around your confederate rose, because insects and disease pathogens can overwinter in this debris to reinfect plants.