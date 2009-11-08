How to Grow a Confederate Rose

Best grown as a perennial in U.S. Department of Agriculture plant hardiness zones 7 through 9, the confederate rose (​Hibiscus mutabilis​) features large, showy flowersthat can be single or double. Some start off white but quickly change to deep pink or reddish pink, with a blueish cast near the end of their bloom cycle. Especially enchanting is the fact that these cycles happen on different parts of the large bush simultaneously, so that the plant appears to feature multi-colored blooms. Despite its name, the confederate rose is actually a hibiscus and not a rose.