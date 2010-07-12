How to Split Rosemary Plants

When they start to grow large, you might want to split your rosemary plants into smaller sections. Although some plants take well to division, or splitting, woody herbs such as rosemary (​Salvia rosmarinus​, USDA zones 7-11) are propagated best with the layering technique. When layering, simply allow new plants to spring up alongside the "mother" plant until they're sturdy enough for you to "cut their cords" and move them to new locations to expand your herb garden.