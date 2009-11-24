Image Credit: ballycroy/iStock/GettyImages

Hostas (​Hosta​ spp.) make an appearance in many gardens and shady landscape areas because they're easy to grow and add beautiful greenery to the space. Winterizing both garden-grown and container-grown hostas in the fall prevents root damage to keep your garden greenery thriving the following year. They'll reward this extra winter care with lush new foliage in the spring and showy flowers in the summer. There's only one way to winterize hostas growing in the ground, but a few options exist for container hostas.

Hostas and Winter Damage

Hostas are hardy in U.S. Department of Agriculture plant hardiness zones 3 to 9. They can survive winter temperatures as low as -40 degrees Fahrenheit when planted in the ground. Some hosta varieties won't survive in USDA zones 9. They require a two-month winter rest with temperatures below 40 degrees F.

Damage occurs to the root system when temperatures fluctuate. This is a bigger problem for hostas planted in the fall because they haven't had a chance to grow their roots deep into the ground, but damage can occur in established hostas, too. As the ground goes through thaws and freezes, it pushes or heaves the hostas up, exposing their roots to the elements.

How to Winterize Hostas in the Ground

When planting hostas in the ground, you have flexibility on the location since they can handle shade. Hostas are toxic to cats, dogs, and horses, so choose a location where your pets can't reach them. The steps for winterizing hostas in the ground include:

Continue watering hostas with about 1 inch of water through fall, but stop fertilizing the plants in late summer to stop new leaf growth, which makes them more susceptible to winter damage. Trim back the foliage once the plant is dormant. The leaves will be wilted and a yellowish-brown color when they're ready to be trimmed. Use sterilized pruning shears to clip the dead leaves to the ground. Cover hostas with shredded mulch in the fall after the ground freezes to a depth of 3 inches. The mulch application will help insulate the soil, reduce the severity of temperature fluctuations, and protect the crowns of the plants. Remove the mulch in the spring when the ground thaws and there is no longer any danger that it will freeze again.

The tops of the hostas must be uncovered right away if new shoots begin to poke through the mulch. It can be left covering the crowns of the plants, though, if there is a chance the temperature may plummet again. Remove mulch from the crowns of the plants and pull it back a few inches away from stems after the danger of freezing temperatures has passed.

How to Winterize Hostas in Containers

If you grow hostas in containers, you need to protect them from extreme cold, temperature fluctuations, and moisture. Hostas in containers will be subjected to wind-chill temperatures far below what they would experience in the ground, and fluctuations will be more extreme. In addition, moisture will gather in the pots on top of the frozen roots when the sun warms the container, which will cause root rot. There are multiple ways to winterize potted hostas.

The first option is to move the pots somewhere warmer. The steps include:

Move hostas into an unheated garage or shed when temperatures begin to drop below freezing. Water them if temperatures warm to above freezing and the soil thaws only if it is completely dry. Set them back outdoors in the spring when temperatures warm to above freezing. Move the hostas outdoors early during the day if shoots appear before freezing temperatures are over for the year. This allows them to get some sunshine during the day while it's warm. Bring them back into the enclosure at night.

Another option is to put the pots in the ground for the winter. The steps for this option are:

Dig holes in the ground large enough to hold the containers and sink the hostas, containers and all, into the ground in the fall before it freezes. Cover them with 2 to 3 inches of shredded bark mulch after the ground freezes. Pile the mulch over the top of the soil within the containers beneath the leaves and add more until plants are covered. This will prevent water pooling on the soil in the containers. Remove mulch in the spring. Move the containers back to their usual positions when the danger of freezing weather has passed.

If you have multiple hostas in containers, you can bunch them together in a protected outdoor area. The steps are:

Bunch the potted hostas close together in an area protected from the wind, such as right up against the north side of a building or next to the foundation of the house underneath a deck. Pile shredded bark mulch or shredded leaves over the soil in the containers and then over all of the plants to a depth of 2 to 3 inches. Pack it along the outer edge of the group of containers to a thickness of 3 to 4 inches. Uncover them and move them back to their usual locations in the spring when temperatures are likely to stay above freezing.