How to Grow Horny Goat Weed

Horny goat weed (​Epimedium sutchuenense​, USDA zones 4-8) has long been used in Eastern medicine for its countless benefits in treating a number of conditions, including fatigue, nerve pain, osteoporosis and erectile dysfunction. In addition to its many medicinal uses, horny goat weed can also make a great addition to a home garden. As a natural ground cover that prefers shade, horny goat weed can help retain moisture in your soil, and it is easy to grow in nearly any climate. It's the striking flowers that give this plant another of its common names - bishop's hat.

What Is Horny Goat Weed?

Horny goat weed is a medicinal herb with many landscape benefits. As a perennial plant, it bears green heart-shaped leaves that can turn gold or reddish in color in the spring and fall seasons.

These plants produce cup-shaped flowers in the spring and early summer, the colors of which are exquisite shades of lavender-mauve. Horny goat weed is a cold-hardy plant that appreciates soil that is well-drained and a growing habitat that is partially covered by shade.

This plant is perhaps most well-known for treating symptoms of erectile dysfunction and has also been taken for its aphrodisiac effects for several centuries. It's rich in anti-oxidants, and some animal trials have shown that it can increase testosterone levels and lower cortisol. However, side effects can include irregular heartbeat, and because there are very few human clinical trials, it is recommended that you speak with your doctor and a traditional Chinese medicine practitioner before adding it to your diet.

How to Grow Epimedium

First, choose a shady area to grow your horny goat weed plant. It's a natural ground cover, so a spot under existing plants or trees is usually best. Using peat moss and composted material if possible, amend your gardening soil to create about 10 inches of rich growing medium.

Once your space is ready, move your starter plants into shallow holes you've dug into the ground that are spaced about 8 inches apart and press the roots into the hole before adding a light layer of soil into the hole. If you wish to directly sow seeds, be sure to do so after the last threat of frost in your area has passed.

Finally, water each of your starts or seeds about three times to allow for ample hydration in the area. Once the first watering is complete, water enough to keep the soil moist until the seeds germinate or the starts become established.

Horny Goat Weed Care

If your horny goat weed plant is getting too much sun, be sure to provide a shade cover, especially during the hottest part of the day. Protection from strong winds may also be needed, particularly when dealing with young plants. This plant prefers well-draining soil but does not like to dry out between waterings, so be sure to keep the soil moist for best results.

Because horny goat weed is a perennial, you can expect regrowth the following spring. For the best plants, be sure to cut back your plant to ground level, especially if you have frost-damaged leaves or stems. If you wish to propagate your horny goat weed plants, you can break up the rhizomes with a knife, gardening spade or hand trowel to create separate plants. The plant's roots can be found about 7 inches below the ground's surface and should be replanted about 1 foot apart.