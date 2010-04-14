How to Care for Oriental Lilies Indoors

Oriental lilies (​Lilium​) produce large, beautiful, scented flowers in a variety of colors, including white, pink, red, and purple. They have quite a large range on the USDA plant hardiness zone map , growing in zones 3 through 8, but if you live outside this range, don't have much space outdoors, or want a plant to brighten your indoor areas , growing oriental lilies indoors may be an option.

Once the bulbs are planted, water the potting mix thoroughly, adding a final layer of gravel to help conserve moisture if you like. Place the pot in a sunny area, such as a sunroom if you have one, as these plants require full sun, or six to eight hours of direct sunlight daily, to flourish and flower.

You can comfortably plant one 4- to 5-inch bulb in an 8- to 9-inch container and up to four 2- to 3-inch bulbs in a 9- to 10-inch container. Space the bulbs at least 2 inches apart if you're planting more than one per container.

Use a small trowel to make a hole in the potting mix. The hole should be a bit wider than your lily bulb and about 2 1/2 times as deep as the bulb's height. Insert the bulb in the hole root side down and pointed tip up and cover it with the surrounding potting mix, pressing down gently. Make sure that the bulbs are moist and not dried out. It's best to plant them soon after buying them.

If you have cats, you may want to think twice about growing oriental lilies indoors. While they are nontoxic to dogs and horses, they can cause kidney failure in cats.

You may want to "force" lily plants to flower, particularly so you can give the plants as gifts for holidays (such as Mother's Day) that fall outside the plants' natural flowering period. If this is your goal, plant prechilled bulbs and give the growing lilies more light than they could get naturally from the sun during winter. Once the lily plants have broken through the potting mix, place grow lights over them. They require at least 16 hours of light per day to produce high-quality flowers that don't fall off the stem prematurely.